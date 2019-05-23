Course Hero Chosen as a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, an online learning platform that curates over 25 million course-specific study resources, has been named a winner of Red Herring's Top 100 North America award, one of the technology industry's most prestigious prizes.

"Course Hero's vision is for every student to graduate confident and prepared," said Course Hero CEO and cofounder, Andrew Grauer. "It's an honor to have our hard work and impact recognized by Red Herring."

The 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America event recognizes the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies. The winners were chosen from thousands of entrants and were judged by industry experts, insiders, and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration.

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for more than two decades, giving them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"2019's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Red Herring's Chairman Alex Vieux. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience."

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference have been fantastic to learn about. We believe Course Hero embodies the drive, skill, and passion on which tech thrives. Course Hero should be proud of its achievement—the competition was incredibly strong."

Following Course Hero's Top 100 win, they are invited to the next step, which is to present at the Top 100 Global event in November that will encompass the best-in-show honorees from the Top 100 in Europe, North America, and Asia.

About Course Hero

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 25 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class—from mathematics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2018 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte and named a 2018 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

