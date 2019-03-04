Course Hero named MobileVillage's "Best Educational App" for Second Year Running

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, an online learning platform curating over 25 million course-specific study resources, today announced that it has taken home a pair of honors from MobileVillage's 2019 Mobile Star Awards™ winter program.

For the second year on a row, Course Hero has taken home top honors in the Best Educational App category. Additionally, this year Course Hero's cofounder and CEO, Andrew Grauer has been recognized a Mobile Education and Inspiration Innovator Superstar.

"At Course Hero one of our core values is to always be learning" said Grauer. "Being recognized by MobileVillage last year was an honor. Being recognized again is truly special because it is a testament to our commitment to continuously improving our offerings."

With Course Hero's Android and iPhone apps, students have access to learning materials wherever they find time and space in their schedule to study. Both apps, as well as the Web platform, offer school- and course-specific study resources, expert tutors on-demand, and course advice. Students can even sync documents via mobile device and desktop and access them offline.

The Course Hero app is available to help students get answers and better understand their coursework, 24/7. Download Course Hero for Android or iPhone or sign up for Course Hero online at www.coursehero.com .

Since 2001, the Mobile Star Awards program has showcased the best products in categories covering consumer mobile apps, mobile devices, enterprise mobile services, technology visionaries, and success stories. Nominees and winners are chosen by the mobile-savvy followers of MobileVillage.com.

"Even after 25 years of promoting the best in mobile, we still get excited about shining a spotlight on the newest mobile tech innovators — both creative new app startups and older, powerhouse companies," says MobileVillage Editor Gary Thayer. "Most MobileVillage readers and social followers have years of experience with mobile apps and gadgets, so we trust them in helping to name the year's best mobile apps and companies."

"Winning a Mobile Star Award is an accomplishment that's recognized by the entire mobile industry, as well a customers and buyers," says MobileVillage Founder and CEO Jon Covington. "Mobile Star Awards Winners truly shine among millions of other mobile products as the greatest stars out there."

About MobileVillage / PDA Inc.

Since its founding in 1993 as PDA Inc., MobileVillage® has led in promoting innovative, user-focused mobile technology around the world. The company fosters mobile alliances, product development and excitement through its popular Mobile Star Awards™ program, the world's most extensive mobile events calendar, directory, feature stories, event partnerships and consulting.

About Course Hero

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 25 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class—from mathematics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2017 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte and named a 2018 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Connect with Course Hero at www.coursehero.com or on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , or Pinterest .

For more information, contact:

Grayling PR for Course Hero

coursehero@grayling.com

SOURCE Course Hero

Related Links

http://www.coursehero.com

