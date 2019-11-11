Course Hero Ranked Number 278 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero today announced it ranked No. 278 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

Course Hero's chief executive officer, Andrew Grauer credits the passionate Course Hero team and the growing number of resources available on the platform with the company's growth. He said, "We have dedicated ourselves at Course Hero to improving college graduation rates, and I am honored that the efforts of our amazing team to achieve that goal are once again recognized with this accolade."

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Course Hero

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 30 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class—from mathematics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero is ranked among the most popular websites in the US and is on pace to serve over 400M visits in 2019. Course Hero has also been recognized as one of the 2019 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte and named a 2019 Great Place to Work by the Bay Area News Group.

