Course Hero Takes Two Prizes at EdTech Breakthrough Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, the online learning platform that curates more than 25 million course-specific study resources and gives educators the chance to connect with their peers, announced that it has taken home two exceptional honors at the 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Awards: Digital Courseware Solution of the Year and Best Online Study Tool.

"At Course Hero, two of our core values are to be customer focused and to always be learning," said Andrew Grauer, Course Hero cofounder and CEO. "This recognition from EdTech Breakthrough is a testament to the team's commitment to living those values every day. It is only by understanding the needs of students and educators and continuing to learn new things that we can hope to serve our community in the continuing landscape of education."

EdTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence, innovation, and hard work. This year more than 1,500 nominees from over a dozen countries vied for recognition in educational technology categories that included Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, and more.

"We received compelling award nominations from all over the world, from early-stage startups to industry veterans and leaders," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "We clearly see that the EdTech market is driving innovative approaches and technologies to address the most challenging issues facing education today. We extend a hearty congratulations to our inaugural EdTech Breakthrough Award winners."

An independent panel of experts within the edtech industry evaluated all nominations. Selection of winning products and companies was based on considerations including innovation, design, user experience, and overall technological advancement.

About Course Hero

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 25 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class—from mathematics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2018 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte and named a 2018 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

