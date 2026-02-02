Court Ruling Upholds V2X's T-6 COMBS Award

RESTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) is pleased to announce it is resuming work on the $4.3 billion T-6 Contractor Operated and Maintained Base Supply (COMBS) contract. After a comprehensive review, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims denied the protest and upheld the Air Force's selection of V2X, reaffirming the government's determination that V2X's proposal represented the best solution for this important mission.

The T-6 COMBS contract provides supply support for safe T-6 aircraft to meet the daily flight schedules of the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Army. V2X was initially awarded the contract in July 2025. V2X's efforts were put on hold following receipt of a mandatory stop-work order due to a formal protest, V2X is now cleared to proceed, with operations resuming immediately.

"The decision by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims validates the government's confidence inV2X and reconfirms that our offering was the best value for this vital program," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "We are honored by the trust of the U.S. Air Force and are ready to deliver on our commitment to excellence, reliability, and mission support."

"The affirmation of our award underscores V2X's expertise and the quality of the solution we bring to the T-6 enterprise," added Vinny Caputo, Senior Vice President of Aerospace Systems at V2X. "Our team is already mobilizing to resume seamless support, ensuring that pilot training and aircraft readiness move forward without delay."

V2X is closely coordinating with the Air Force to ensure a seamless restart process, including re-mobilizing teams and resuming activities across military bases nationwide. The company remains committed to safety, efficiency, and the high-quality standards established in its original bid as it resumes work on this vital program.

The period of performance for the T-6 COMBS contract extends through July 2034.

V2X is a global company with approximately 16,000 professionals that provides solutions for national security, defense, civilian, and international markets, integrating physical and digital environments with AI and machine learning capabilities.

