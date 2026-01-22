V2X and Bell Advance to Phase II of the US Army's Flight School Next Competition

RESTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX) is proud to announce its advancement to Phase II of the US Army's Flight School Next (FSN) competition, as part of the Bell Textron Inc. led team alongside a remarkable network of industry teammates. This demonstrates V2X's commitment to supporting the future of Army aviation training and preparing the next generation of mission-ready pilots through cutting-edge solutions.

FSN represents the Army's initiative to revolutionize pilot training by leveraging advanced technologies and innovative methodologies to produce highly-skilled aviators capable of meeting the dynamic needs of modern missions. Having successfully completed Phase I, V2X, with its proven capabilities in immersive training environments and data-driven advancements, joins Bell and other contributors to collaboratively design solutions that will shape the future of aviation education.

"Advancing to Phase II alongside Bell and our teammates is a significant step forward in our shared effort to empower Army aviation with pioneering training methods," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "Together, we're driving innovation that will fundamentally transform pilot development and readiness, ensuring mission success in any environment."

As part of Bell's FSN team, V2X brings to the table decades of expertise in simulation-based training, logistics, sustainment, and advanced technologies to enhance flight training operations. Through these collaborative efforts, V2X will integrate state-of-the-art solutions, offering soldiers an adaptive, efficient, and immersive learning experience that streamlines traditional aviation training processes. In Phase II of the FSN competition, V2X and Bell will continue refining the training architecture and exploring new approaches to address the Army's readiness goals.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,100 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

