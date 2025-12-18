Courtney A. Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Hall's Harley-Davidson in Springfield, Illinois

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Hall's Harley-Davidson in Springfield, Illinois from Stan and Pat Hall to Rhett, Trent, and Linn Simpson

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Hall's Harley-Davidson in Springfield, Illinois from Stan and Pat Hall to Rhett, Trent, and Linn Simpson.

Performance Brokerage Services - Hall’s Harley-Davidson - Rhett, Trent, and Linn Simpson

Hall's Harley-Davidson has been owned and operated by the Hall family since 1962. Stan Hall began his career as a bicycle mechanic for the Crawford family, who owned a Harley-Davidson dealership in downtown Springfield. After discussions with the Crawford family, Stan and his wife Pat purchased the dealership, establishing what would become Hall's Harley-Davidson. Over the years, the dealership expanded to larger locations to accommodate growth, reflecting the company's commitment to serving its customers and community.

Diane Hughes, daughter of owners Stan and Pat Hall, joined the business full-time in 1997, working alongside her parents. Diane and her husband, Larry Hughes, oversee day-to-day operations, continuing the family's legacy of service and expertise.

Stan and Pat Hall shared, "It is a bittersweet moment when you think about selling the Harley-Davidson dealership that you and your family have painstakingly cared for over 63 years. Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services helped us navigate uncharted and sometimes scary waters. With her help and the team at Performance Brokerage Services, we were able to find a buyer that we felt comfortable entrusting with the future of our Harley-Davidson family."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner, and Juan C. Pardo, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Courtney Bernhard commented, "I am so appreciative of the Hall and Hughes family for allowing me to guide them through the sale of their Harley-Davidson dealership. After six decades of ownership, I know it was a very emotional decision. Deep-rooted in the community, we knew it had to be the right buyer to carry on the legacy—and the Simpsons couldn't have been a better family to pass the wrench. I appreciate all the hands that worked together to get this transaction to the finish line. Much success to the Simpsons and a well-deserved retirement to Pat and Stan!"

George Chaconas added, "Having exclusively represented Stan and Pat Hall following their 63 years of ownership, this transaction carried significant history and emotion. My partner, Courtney Bernhard, navigated the process with exemplary professionalism and precision, working closely with both the Halls and the Simpson family on the acquisition of their second Harley-Davidson dealership. I applaud Courtney and our team for their outstanding work on another noteworthy transaction. We extend our sincere best wishes to Stan and Pat as they begin their next chapter."

The Simpsons continue the multigenerational, family-owned legacy of Andrae's Harley-Davidson in Urbana, Illinois. With decades of hands-on experience in the Harley-Davidson industry and a deep connection to the motorcycle community, they are committed to honoring the Hall dealership's legacy while maintaining family values in Springfield's riding community.

Rhett, Trent, and Linn Simpson said, "Courtney Bernhard with Performance Brokerage Services was excellent to work with on our acquisition of Hall's Harley-Davidson. Being our first time going through an external buy-sell, we had an abundance of questions, and she was always available to answer and make suggestions. Thank you, Courtney, for your professionalism and assistance in guiding us through this process."

Hall's Harley-Davidson will be renamed Simpson's Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location.

