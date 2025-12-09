Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Gregg Young Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Plattsmouth, Nebraska from Gregg Young Automotive Group to Janssen Auto Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Gregg Young Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Plattsmouth, Nebraska from Gregg Young of Gregg Young Automotive Group to Dave Janssen of Janssen Auto Group

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Gregg Young Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Plattsmouth, Nebraska from Gregg Young of Gregg Young Automotive Group to Dave Janssen of Janssen Auto Group.

Gregg Young Automotive Group is a family-owned dealership group with more than a dozen locations across Wisconsin, Iowa, and Nebraska.

Gregg Young, President and Owner, began his automotive career in 1989 as a used car salesperson. He advanced to General Sales Manager, gaining a deep understanding of the industry before becoming a dealer. In recognition of his leadership and accomplishments, Gregg was nominated for the prestigious Time Dealer of the Year Award in 2016.

After the sale, Gregg Young shared, "We're very pleased with the successful sale of our Plattsmouth CDJR store. A big thank you to Matt Willis and Paul Kechnie from Performance Brokerage Services for their professionalism and steady guidance throughout the process. They made the transition smooth, transparent, and efficient. We appreciate their support and look forward to many more buy-sells together in the future."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, and Matt Willis, Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Matt Willis commented, "I'm incredibly excited to have worked with Gregg Young and Alex Morton, Chief Financial Officer at Gregg Young Automotive Group, on another successful buy-sell. It was equally a pleasure having the opportunity to work with Dave Janssen and the Janssen Auto Group on this outstanding acquisition. Both groups operated with professionalism and clarity, making this a clean and seamless closing. I'm grateful for the trust they placed in me to help bring this deal together, and I wish both teams continued success in the future. It was truly an honor to be part of this great opportunity."

Janssen Auto Group is a family-owned and operated dealership group, established over 50 years ago. Janssen Auto Group consists of eight dealerships across Nebraska. Collectively, the group represents Chevrolet, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Ford, and Honda.

Dave Janssen, alongside his brother Dan Janssen, expanded the group from a single Chrysler store in McCook to a multi-rooftop operation focused on growth and customer service.

Dave Janssen shared, "We're incredibly excited to acquire Gregg Young Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Plattsmouth. This store has a great team and strong community ties, and we're thrilled to build on that foundation. This opportunity came together thanks to the outstanding support of Matt Willis of Performance Brokerage Services. Matt connected the dots at every step, guided us through the process, and made the entire acquisition seamless. His professionalism and insight were instrumental in getting this deal done. We're grateful for his partnership and energized for what's ahead in Plattsmouth."

Gregg Young Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Plattsmouth will be renamed Janssen Kuenle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Plattsmouth and will remain at its current location.

