Performance Brokerage Services Advises Dick Smith Automotive on the Sale of Dick Smith Hyundai in Greenville, South Carolina

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Dick Smith Hyundai in Greenville, South Carolina from Brian Smith of Dick Smith Automotive to Charlie Tomm of Pablo River Partners

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Dick Smith Hyundai in Greenville, South Carolina from Brian Smith of Dick Smith Automotive to Charlie Tomm of Pablo River Partners.

Dick Smith Automotive was founded more than 60 years ago by the late Dick Smith, Jr., a longtime automotive dealer in Columbia, South Carolina. The dealership group consists of five dealerships in South Carolina, representing Ford, Infiniti, and Nissan.

Performance Brokerage Services - Dick Smith Hyundai - Pablo River Partners

Reflecting on the sale, Brian Smith, son of Dick Smith, Jr. and President of Dick Smith Automotive, shared, "I recently sold Dick Smith Hyundai in Greenville and had the pleasure of working with Weldon Mann of Performance Brokerage Services. Weldon's experience, steady guidance, and attention to detail made the entire transaction seamless from start to finish. He anticipated challenges before they arose and kept the process organized and stress-free. I was extremely pleased with his professionalism and highly recommend Weldon to anyone considering the sale of their dealership."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Weldon Mann, Partner of the Southeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Weldon Mann commented, "I was honored to represent Brian Smith in the sale of Dick Smith Hyundai in Greenville, South Carolina, to Charlie Tomm. I've always believed that the true measure of a successful transaction is when both sides feel they've achieved a fair and equitable result. This deal is a great example of that balance, and I'm proud to have guided the process."

George Chaconas added, "It was an honor and a privilege to represent Brian Smith alongside my partner, Weldon Mann, whose hard work and dedication were instrumental throughout this transaction. Congratulations to Pablo River Partners on acquiring their second Hyundai store in the Southeast, and I look forward to supporting their continued growth."

Pablo River Partners is a Jacksonville, Florida-based investment firm. Charlie Tomm, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, previously held executive positions at several automotive groups. Earlier this year, he acquired Mayberry Hyundai in North Carolina, and the acquisition of Dick Smith Hyundai in South Carolina further expands his presence in the automotive market.

Charlie Tomm shared, "Working with Weldon Mann of Performance Brokerage Services on the acquisition of Dick Smith Hyundai in Greenville, South Carolina, was a very positive experience. Weldon is a clear communicator with deep industry knowledge and was a true professional throughout the process. He facilitated a smooth and efficient transaction, and both parties moved forward with confidence. We appreciated his guidance and look forward to working with him again on future acquisitions."

Dick Smith Hyundai will be renamed Hyundai of Greenville and will remain at its current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

