Courtyard By Marriott And Element By Westin Dual-brand Hotels Open In Midtown Atlanta's Business And Arts District

The distinctive fusion of these two world-class hotel brands under one roof provides spaces tailored to every type of traveler, a plethora of expanded amenities, a combined 3,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, on-site health and fitness, and unbeatable convenience to Midtown Atlanta's top attractions, arts and culture, dining, the iconic Fabulous Fox Theatre, and Skyline Park.

"Noble is excited to continue expanding our more than 25-year partnership with Marriott with the development of the first of its kind, dual-branded Courtyard by Marriott and Element by Westin hotels," said Mit Shah, Noble CEO. "These hotels are the perfect fit for Midtown Atlanta, one of the best live, work, stay, and play communities in America. Over nearly thirty years, we are proud to have invested more than a billion dollars in our hometown, bringing nearly two dozen first-class hotels to the Atlanta area and creating thousands of jobs throughout our community."

"Noble is an award-winning strategic partner of Marriott whose world-class hotels are designed and developed to be the living room of their communities. We are thrilled to welcome the first-ever combination of Courtyard by Marriott and Element by Westin to Atlanta and excited to continue our significant growth and platform expansion with our friends at Noble," said Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International.

Midtown Atlanta is a thriving business district with more than 23 million square feet of office space and more than 80,000 employees reporting to work each day. The area is home to 14 percent of the total jobs in Atlanta, 30 percent of the city's tech jobs, and a fast-growing residential population that is 50 percent Millennials and Gen Xers. Midtown Atlanta attracts over seven million tourists annually, primarily driven by its arts and entertainment offerings.

Atlanta's reputation as an East Coast tech hub continues to grow. Atlanta was the highest-ranked Southeast city and No. 8 overall for the quantity and quality of its tech talent in CBRE's 2021 Scoring Tech Talent report. The city is also ranked among Forbes' 2021 Best Places for Business And Careers, Niche's 2021 Best Cities for Young Professionals in America, and Wallethub's 2021 Best Large Cities to Start a Business.

Featuring 158 guestrooms and everything needed to work, connect, and reset, Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Midtown is designed to accommodate travelers with multitasking, 24/7 lifestyle. Guests are invited to enjoy smart, casual décor, communal lobby spaces perfect for collaboration or relaxation, and all the modern conveniences of home. Kickstart your day with breakfast and specialty beverages made with Starbucks coffee or wind down with dinner and a cocktail at Courtyard's sophisticated yet comfortable Bistro. A designated in-room workstation and a multitude of electrical outlets ensure connection and creation can happen from anywhere at any time.

Featuring 124 guestrooms, Element by Westin Atlanta Midtown invites guests to settle into serenity with spacious guestrooms and signature Heavenly Beds, fully equipped full-size kitchens with health-forward snacks found at Restore, the hotel's 24-hour pantry, spa-inspired bathrooms featuring vegan and cruelty-free products from Pharmacopia, and airy nature-inspired spaces to relax and recharge. Start each day off on the right foot with Element's signature Rise complimentary breakfast and revel in eco-conscious practices and programs designed to fit an active lifestyle and ensure a more thoughtful, better way to stay. Additionally, Element by Westin is proud to welcome dogs weighing up to 40 pounds, providing a dog bed, food, water, water bowls, clean-up supplies, and more as part of its Love that Dog program.

A first-of-its-kind experience, Element Studio Commons will cater to groups looking to spend time together in a more private setting while still enjoying all the benefits of a hotel room. Anchored by four private bedrooms, guests can cook, collaborate, and relax together in a shared kitchen and living room area, allowing them to live as they do at home without having to compromise space, comfort, or amenities.

In addition to the hotels, the 14-story art-deco building houses a four-story parking garage as well as The Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen, an on-site eatery treating guests and locals alike to creative craft cocktails and elevated southern fare such as pimento cheese and pork belly sandwiches led by Executive Chef Matthew Montandon.

"The Courtyard by Marriott and Element by Westin brands offer highly distinct spaces, guest experiences, and amenities, so pairing them together ensures there truly is something for everyone," said General Manager Tim Dahlen. "We look forward to establishing these properties as the most desirable destinations for leisure and business travelers to Midtown Atlanta."

Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Midtown and Element by Westin Atlanta Midtown are owned and developed by Noble Investment Group. Swinerton served as the general contractor with Atlanta-based Lindsey, Pope, Brayfield managing all architecture and interior design, and Tampa-based McKibbon Hospitality, serving as the hotel's property management arm.

