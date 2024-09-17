Noble Hires Áine Cronin as Vice President of Investor Relations

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") is pleased to announce the addition of Áine Cronin as Vice President of Investor Relations. In her new role, she will help to enhance and implement best-in-class practices to engage with Noble's growing investor base and support the firm's expanding investment platform.

Noble is pleased to announce the addition of Áine Cronin as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Mrs. Cronin brings more than fifteen years of experience developing and advancing relationships with institutional, ultra-high-net-worth, RIA, and family office investors. She joins Noble from Rockbridge, where she had responsibility for capital raising and investor relations. Previously, Mrs. Cronin held leadership roles at Perspecta Trust and Denham Capital. She began her career with King Street Europe and the Baupost Group.

"Áine is a highly respected leader with extensive experience in engaging with global investors," said Angela Johnson, Noble's Managing Principal and Head of Global Client Solutions and Strategic Partnerships. "Her deep experience and trusted relationships in hospitality and private markets complement Noble's growth objectives and the advancement of our institutional platform for both our team and our investors."

Mrs. Cronin earned a Master of Arts in War Studies from Kings College London and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Saint Anselm College.

Noble Investment Group

Noble is an award-winning real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested $6.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and supporting the significant creation of jobs. PERE has named Noble one of the Top 200 Global Investment Managers, and the firm has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

As a fiduciary to institutional investors, including foremost pensions plans, endowments, foundations, wealth management firms, and insurance companies, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

SOURCE Noble Investment Group