Noble Acquires Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the acquisition of the Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront. Located on the shores of Jacksonville Beach, the hotel will undergo a comprehensive enhancement to all hotel guestrooms and suites, public areas, and meeting and event spaces.

Jacksonville, Florida, is a rapidly growing metropolitan city known for its high quality of life and business-friendly environment. In 2024, new census data shows Jacksonville is among the fastest growing cities in the U.S., and the city was ranked among the list of the best large cities to start a business by Wallet Hub and America's hottest job markets by The Wall Street Journal. The city also earned a spot as one of the 10 Best Places to Live on the East Coast by Travel + Leisure and was listed among the Best Places to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report.

Jacksonville Beach is a vibrant, walkable coastal community known for its thriving local culture, diverse recreational activities, and family-friendly atmosphere. The hotel's oceanfront location offers direct access to the sands of Jacksonville Beach, the Jacksonville Beach Pier, Adventure Landing, and numerous dining and shopping venues. The hotel provides convenient access to the area's primary demand generators, such as the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Blue Cross Blue Shield's Florida headquarters, and St. Johns Town Center.

"The greater Jacksonville market continues to exhibit the key macro trends we look for in cities that we believe will continue to outperform the broader economy," said Dustin Fisher, Noble's senior vice president. "This high-quality asset will undergo a meaningful upgrade, enabling the hotel to capitalize on the market's depth and breadth of leisure, healthcare, corporate, and government demand."

About Noble Investment Group

Noble is an award-winning real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested over $6.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and supporting the significant creation of jobs. PERE has named Noble one of the Top 200 Global Investment Managers, and the firm has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

As a fiduciary to institutional investors, including foremost pensions plans, endowments, foundations, wealth management firms, and insurance companies, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

SOURCE Noble Investment Group