Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy, Official Sponsors of the NFL, gear up to celebrate the first-ever regular season game in Brazil

Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy Celebrate its 14-Year Partnership as the Official Hotel and Official Hotel Loyalty Program of the NFL with Exciting Fan Activations in São Paulo, Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy are celebrating 14 years of official partnership with the National Football League with exciting Fan Activations in São Paulo, Brazil, aiming to showcase American football to the local audience and celebrate the first-ever regular season game in Brazil, as part of the league's 2024 International Games.

Unleashing the Excitement of American Football Fandom in São Paulo

The activations will commence with a Kicking Challenge, this event brings the heart of American football to São Paulo, inviting local fans to test their skills in kicking a field goal which is quite different than scoring a soccer goal. In a city filled with futebol talent, Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy are flipping the script and challenging fans to kick an extra point - an achievement equivalent to a 33-yard or 30-meter field goal.

Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy® will host the Tailgate Experience, the first American Football tailgate at Arena Renaissance in downtown São Paulo. This quintessential American pregame tradition will feature American cuisine like burgers and chicken wings, and activities from cornhole to throwing the perfect spiral and football pong — providing a taste of the US pregame excitement for traveling fans and Brazilian locals alike.

With a surprise appearance from NFL Legend Jordy Nelson, fans will have the opportunity to win tickets to the exclusive Tailgate Experience, the first-ever pregame tailgate party held in the city, and to Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome, in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.

The Kicking Challenge is located at Ibirapuera Park, across from Monumento as Bandeiras at R. Manuel da Nóbrega, 1745 - Jardins from September 3rd – September 5th, 2024, from 11 AM to 5 PM.

"GAME ON! We are excited to celebrate the first-ever regular-season NFL game in South America. For years we have been the official hotel and hotel loyalty program of the NFL, unlocking experiences and passion for the game for fans anywhere in the world, and being able to cross cultures in such an important market as Brazil fills us with great pride," said Brian King, President, Caribbean and Latin America for Marriott International. "Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ continues redefining how our members access unique experiences around the globe, and Brazil is certainly a destination worth discovering."

Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ will kick off this experience with a pregame tailgate party alongside other Marriott Bonvoy members. Then, they will head to the Corinthians Arena to watch the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles warm up. During the game, members will enjoy an exclusive experience with prime views and will top things off with a 2-night stay at the Renaissance São Paulo Hotel.

Marriott Bonvoy can transform how you see the world. Marriott Bonvoy Moments offers members access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences all over the globe by using their points accumulated from travel and other activities for either fixed-price or auctions. Experiences currently available on the platform include private chef dinners at some of the most exclusive restaurants as well as unique experiences through our global partners, such as the NFL.

Courtyard by Marriott is part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands. Marriott Bonvoy is Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, now 210 million members strong, that gives its members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences across the globe. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts and redeem them for experiences including future stays and Marriott Bonvoy Moments™.

For more information about Courtyard by Marriott and its partnership with the NFL, visit https://courtyard.marriott.com/nfl_partnership/. To learn more about Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unlock your passions with exclusive experiences visit https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/en-us

