Courtyard By Marriott Taps Clubhouse App To Host NFL Draft Conversation With Rich Eisen

BETHESDA, Md., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott, the Official Hotel of the NFL, is partnering with Rich Eisen, an Emmy-nominated sports talk show broadcaster, to host an intimate live Clubhouse conversation for fans to come together and chat on predictions and commentary around the NFL Draft. On April 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST, the eve of the NFL Draft, Courtyard will bring the invite-only, audio-based Clubhouse app to life with exclusive conversations, while bringing travelers closer to the game they love.

"We are thrilled to leverage an innovative new platform to connect our fans with legendary sports broadcaster Rich Eisen," said Paige Francis, Vice President of Global Marketing at Marriott International. "Clubhouse has quickly ascended to be a stage for thought leaders to exchange and share ideas on different topics – in this case, football – with a dedicated audience. The Courtyard Clubhouse is one of the first events of its kind in hospitality and a reflection of the brand's ethos to bring one-of-a-kind experiences to NFL fans."

The 2021 NFL Draft will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, where the league will welcome this year's rookie class. Courtyard's virtual Clubhouse event will allow passionate fans to once again take part in one of the most exciting celebrations of the year, giving them access to speak to a sports industry leader like never before. App users wishing to join the virtual event should visit www.joinclubhouse.com/event/MO6DgXJ6 to add the audio chat to their calendars, and follow @richeisen and @CourtyardHotels on Twitter for more.

"NFL Draft is one of the best times of the year that brings out the most passionate fan bases," said Eisen. "As we continue to return to live sports and events, it will be a lot of fun to share my thoughts and answer all the fans' questions about the draft and upcoming season in the Courtyard Clubhouse."

Courtyard, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 brands, has been the Official Hotel of the NFL for over 10 years, offering fans unprecedented access to NFL experiences that have created lasting memories. Empowering guests to keep moving forward, Courtyard is the hotel brand of choice that inspires trailblazing travelers to pursue their passions while on the road.

Clubhouse is a new type of social network based on audio – where people around the world come together to talk, listen, and learn from each other in real-time. Currently available for iOS users, the invite-only app launched in April 2020 as a place to meet with friends and with new people around the world in real-time to have impromptu conversations on thousands of different topics.

