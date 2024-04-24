Residence Inn Fayetteville Celebrates Renovation with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The hotel team at the Residence Fayetteville Cross Creek hosted the event with a mystery theme, transforming attendees into detectives for an interactive adventure. Dressed in character, the hotel staff handed out game cards with clues and led guests through the newly renovated spaces in search of hidden clues. This innovative approach turned the exploration of the property into a lively and memorable experience.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the hotel hosted a Chamber networking event, fostering connections within the local business community. Esteemed speakers included Nat Robertson, CEO and President of the Greater Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce; Cumberland County Commissioner, Veronica Jones; VP of Sales and Marketing for LBA Hospitality, Judy Cluck; and hotel General Manager, Rose Rodriguez.

"It was truly special to see our community come together to explore what we've been working on here," said General Manager Rose Rodriguez. "The recent renovations really brought a buzz to the hotel. People weren't just observing; they were connecting, sharing stories and business cards—really engaging with one another. It's moments like these that remind me why we do what we do. It's all about people coming together."

Owned by Flynn Properties, Inc., the renovated hotel boasts four stories and 92 suites, each equipped with a full kitchen, making it ideal for extended stays. Unique features such as an indoor heated pool and sports court set this property apart, alongside its proximity to key locations like Ft. Liberty, historic downtown Fayetteville, the Airborne & Special Operations Museum, and more.

As a proud partner of the Chamber of Commerce, Fayetteville CVB, and Military Affairs Council, the Residence Inn Fayetteville/Cross Creek continues to serve extended-stay guests, local businesses, military personnel, healthcare workers, and visitors to Fayetteville State University.

For further information about the Residence Inn Fayetteville/Cross Creek or to book a stay, please visit www.marriott.com/fayri or contact the hotel at 910-868-9005.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About Flynn Properties, Inc.

Flynn Properties Inc. has substantial experience in commercial and hospitality real estate investment. Founded in 1994 and based in San Francisco, CA, Flynn Properties has owned in excess of 3 million square feet of tech-oriented office buildings on the West Coast. In addition to 114 premium-branded select service and extended stay hotels, Flynn Properties' hospitality investments also include the luxury resorts Esperanza and the Chileno Bay Resort, both located in Los Cabos, Mexico, the Carneros Resort and Solage, both located in the Napa Valley, the Hotel Madeline in Telluride, and the Huntington Hotel in San Francisco. Its affiliate, Flynn Group, is the largest franchise operator in the world, owning and operating more than 2,600 restaurants and fitness clubs in 44 states and Australia, generating $4.6 billion in sales and employing more than 75,000 people.

