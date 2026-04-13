Coushatta Casino Resort Debuts Legacy Tower, Marking Major Expansion and More Than 1,000 Rooms

Reservations now available for stays beginning May 18.

Grand Opening Ceremony set for Friday, May 15.

KINDER, La., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana's largest casino resort, is now accepting reservations for its new Legacy Tower, opening May 18.

Rising eight stories, Legacy Tower features 204 guest rooms, including 100 luxury suites, and is directly connected to the largest gaming floor in the Lake Charles region. Upon completion, the expansion will bring Coushatta Casino Resort's total inventory to more than 1,000 guest rooms, further strengthening its position as Louisiana's premier casino resort.

"This is one of the most significant expansions in the history of Coushatta," said Nate Tanner, General Manager of Coushatta Casino Resort. "Legacy Tower allows us to grow, create jobs and deliver a higher-end experience while continuing to invest in the long-term future of the Coushatta Tribe."

Designed to make a bold first impression, the tower features a striking exterior with a 7-story LED screen, a redesigned porte cochère, and a stunning new connecting lobby.

Inside, the architecture and artwork reflect the traditions of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, incorporating design elements inspired by tribal basketry and cultural storytelling. The new tower honors the Tribe's history, serving as both a tribute to generations of resilience and a forward-looking investment in economic opportunity and hospitality.

The new Legacy Tower is the centerpiece of the ongoing "Bigger, Better Coushatta" expansion, a multi-year transformation designed to elevate the overall guest experience with modern accommodations, upgraded gaming experiences, and a centralized lobby with retail shopping and a new Starbucks Café.

Beyond the guest experience, the expansion creates new jobs, increases tourism and supports local businesses across Southwest Louisiana and East Texas.

The Grand Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 am Friday, May 15, 2026, in the new lobby. Tribal Chairman David Sickey, members of the Tribal Council, casino management, development partners and local dignitaries will mark the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, special performances by tribal dancers, and a tour of the facilities.

Grand opening celebrations continue Saturday, May 16, with the $300,000 Legacy & Luxury Giveaway, featuring car and cash prizes totaling over a quarter of a million dollars.

Additional details will be announced in May. Visit www.ccrla.com to learn more. Media assets can be found at ccrla.com/legacy-media/.

ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT

Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana's largest casino resort, is located in Kinder, Louisiana. It's expansive gaming floor, the largest in the Lake Charles area, offers nearly 2,000 slot and table games, including live poker, bingo and sports betting. The property also features three hotels, the Dream Pool and Lazy River, world-class entertainment and the #1 rated golf course in Louisiana. In May 2026, Coushatta unveils the all-new 204 room Legacy Tower. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Felicia Perez

501.804.4348

[email protected]

SOURCE Coushatta Casino Resort