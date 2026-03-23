Coushatta Casino Resort Sets May Opening of New Luxury Hotel Tower

Expansion brings total guest rooms beyond 1,000, reinforcing position as Louisiana's largest casino resort

KINDER, La., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana announced that its highly anticipated new hotel tower hotel will open this May at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana.

The eight-story expansion will introduce 204 guest rooms and 100 luxury suites, directly connected to the existing resort and just steps from the gaming floor, dining, entertainment and resort amenities.

Upon completion, the addition will bring the resort's total inventory to more than 1,000 guest rooms, further elevating Coushatta's ability to deliver exceptional guest experiences with premium accommodations, dining, and gaming.

Tribal leadership, resort executives and key development partners will mark the milestone with a formal grand opening celebration in May, joined by representatives from TBE Architects, Yates Construction and The Wenaha Group, who collaborated on the design and construction of the tower.

"This expansion reflects the continued vision and long-term investment in the future of Coushatta Casino Resort," said Nate Tanner, General Manager of Coushatta Casino Resort. "For more than three decades, Coushatta has served as an economic engine for our region. This new hotel tower strengthens our ability to welcome more guests, create new jobs and enhance the overall resort experience for years to come."

The expansion supports the resort's sustained growth trajectory. Since opening in 1995, Coushatta Casino Resort has evolved into Louisiana's largest casino resort, drawing visitors from across Texas, Louisiana and the Gulf South. The new tower will create additional hospitality and operations positions while enhancing premium accommodations for gaming guests, golf visitors and entertainment audiences.

Additional details regarding grand opening events and booking availability will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit www.ccrla.com to learn more.

ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT

Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana's largest casino resort, is located in Kinder, Louisiana. It's expansive gaming floor, the largest in the Lake Charles area, offers nearly 2,000 slot and table games, including live poker, bingo and sports betting. The property also features three hotels, the Dream Pool and Lazy River, world-class entertainment and the #1 rated golf course in Louisiana. Early this summer, Coushatta unveils an all-new 8-story hotel tower. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com.

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SOURCE Coushatta Casino Resort