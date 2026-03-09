Coushatta Casino Resort Appoints Tanya Duhon as Chief Financial Officer

Respected financial leader named permanent CFO following successful interim tenure at Louisiana's largest casino resort

KINDER, La., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coushatta Casino Resort announces the appointment of Tanya Duhon as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). After serving as Interim CFO for the past seven months, Duhon has been named to the role on a permanent basis, overseeing all financial strategy and operations across the property.

During her interim tenure, Duhon led key financial initiatives, including collaboration with the Gaming Commission and the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC), development of the 2026 budgets and cash flow management throughout Coushatta Casino Resort's expansion. She also guided a large and growing finance team, reinforcing strong fiscal accountability during a period of significant growth.

"Tanya's leadership, integrity and financial expertise have made a lasting impact on our organization," said Nate Tanner, General Manager of Coushatta Casino Resort. "Her performance over the past several months made this a natural decision, and we are proud to officially name her as our Chief Financial Officer."

A graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Duhon holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting. With more than 20 years of service to Coushatta Casino Resort, she brings deep institutional knowledge and a steadfast commitment to the property's continued success.

Duhon's appointment reflects the confidence of the Coushatta Tribal Council and executive leadership as the property continues to grow as Louisiana's premier gaming destination. Visit www.ccrla.com to learn more.

ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT

Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana's largest casino resort, is located in Kinder, Louisiana. It's expansive gaming floor, the largest in the Lake Charles area, offers nearly 2,000 slot and table games, including live poker, bingo and sports betting. The property also features three hotels, the Dream Pool and Lazy River, world-class entertainment and the #1 rated golf course in Louisiana. Coushatta unveils an all-new 8-story hotel tower this May. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com.

