Cousins Maine Lobster Announces Illinois Expansion, Grand Opening of Third Truck

Known for drawing big crowds with its world-famous lobster rolls, chowder, and whoopie pies, Cousins Maine Lobster is a premier food truck partner for breweries and wineries, and can often be found at fairs, festivals, local businesses, and retailers. Customers have traveled from all over Illinois to enjoy Cousins Maine Lobster, fueling the opening of the second truck in Illinois.

Yunus Shahul shared, "We're thrilled to be expanding our reach in Illinois with the launch of our third lobster truck. The enthusiastic response from our customers has been incredible, and we're excited to bring even more of our wild caught, mouthwatering lobster rolls to new communities. This launch is a testament to our commitment to quality and our passion for sharing the best of the coast with the Midwest."

The local community is invited to attend the grand opening celebration at Standard Meadery, chosen for its handcrafted selection of meads and family-friendly environment. Cousins Maine Lobster will also have a prize wheel set up for customers to win CML apparel, free food, and other fun prizes.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Chicago, IL Truck Three Grand Opening Celebration

2:00 – 9:00 PM

Standard Meadery

11 W Park Blvd Suite A,

Villa Park, IL 60181

Chicago, IL Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking new franchisees nationwide. More franchising information can be found here https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/.

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

For more information, please contact: Lindsey Herberger: [email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster