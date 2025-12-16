Cousins Maine Lobster Expands Across the Southeast with Three-Unit Deal in South Carolina and Alabama

Authentic Maine Lobster Brand to Debut New Trucks in Columbia, Charleston, and Birmingham

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, has signed a three-unit franchise agreement to expand its presence across the Southeast. Business partners and long-time friends, Dave Blosser and Matt Cobb, will spearhead the launch of new Cousins Maine Lobster food trucks in Columbia, SC, Charleston, SC, and Birmingham, AL. This expansion brings a powerful mix of re-entering a proven market in Birmingham and breaking into two thriving new territories in South Carolina, creating significant momentum for CML's growth across the Southeast. Over the next few years, Dave and Matt will introduce these communities to CML's fan-favorite Maine lobster rolls, tacos, grilled cheese, and whoopie pies, bringing excitement and new opportunities to each market.

Cousins Maine Lobster welcomes new franchisees, Dave Blosser (left) and Matt Cobb (right).

The first truck is set to open in Columbia in February 2026, with service also extending into Augusta, GA, as part of their territory. Charleston will follow in 2027, and Birmingham will welcome its truck in 2028, marking steady, thoughtful growth across the region.

Dave and Matt draw on more than a decade of collaboration and a mutual dedication for building strong, people-focused businesses. Their background as former top-performing multi-unit franchisees in the waste management industry allows them to transfer those skills into the mobile food truck industry. Their proven ability to lead teams, strengthen operations, and create positive customer experiences makes them a natural fit for Cousins Maine Lobster. Both Dave and Matt are deeply rooted in their communities and are excited to bring something fresh, fun, and memorable to the areas they call home.

"We first fell in love with Cousins Maine Lobster as customers, but once we began exploring the franchise opportunity, we were struck by how genuine and welcoming the entire CML family is," said Dave and Matt. "The brand's focus on high-quality ingredients, great customer experiences, and a loyal fan base really stood out to us. We're excited to bring this unique food experience into our communities, create jobs, build a strong team culture, and even involve our kids as they learn about entrepreneurship. Along the way, it became clear it wasn't one moment that made us realize this opportunity was the right fit for us, but the relationships we built is what showed us CML was exactly what we were looking for."

Cousins Maine Lobster continues to be one of the fastest-growing fast-casual seafood concepts in the U.S., with nearly 20 new units added this year across markets including Milwaukee, WI; Grand Rapids, MI; Albany, NY; Morgantown, WV; and Winston-Salem/Greensboro, NC. With locations across more than 35 states, CML continues to expand its reach through flexible food truck and restaurant models that bring high-quality, wild-caught Maine lobster to customers nationwide.

"We're thrilled to expand our footprint across the Southeast with operators as driven and talented as Dave and Matt," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "Our franchisees join a family-focused brand known for quality, innovation, and strong systemwide performance. With Dave and Matt's leadership and operational strength, we're confident they'll create lasting momentum as they introduce our premium, wild-caught Maine lobster to customers across Columbia, Charleston, and Birmingham."

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including Salt Lake City, Utah and Boise, Idaho; the Midwest, including Omaha, Nebraska, Wichita, Kansas, and Springfield, Missouri; and areas across the South, including New Orleans, Louisiana.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise .

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark, Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit: www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com .

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

