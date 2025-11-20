Cousins Maine Lobster Expands to Indiana Through Multi-Unit Deal

Authentic Maine Lobster Brand Debuting Two New Food Trucks in Gary, South Bend, and Fort Wayne areas

GARY, Ind., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, signed an agreement to bring two new trucks to Indiana. The deal meets the growing demand for more high-quality seafood across the Midwest region. It will offer local seafood lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML's world-famous Maine Lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and delicious whoopie pies.

Local deputy sheriffs and brother-in-laws, Hussein Kourani & Al Obaid, are leading the expansion. Through their development agreement, Kourani and Obaid will introduce Cousins Maine Lobster to the Hoosier State, with the first truck launching in the Gary and South Bend markets in March 2026. A second truck will follow in the Fort Wayne market, slated to open in 2027. Additionally, the trucks will be supported by Kourani's brother, Hadi Kourani, making this a true family affair. They are eager and excited to introduce the brand's famous lobster rolls and Maine hospitality to their new communities while building a family legacy.

"Joining the Cousins Maine Lobster team allows us to build something lasting for our families," said Al. "It's a brand built on trust and passion, and we're proud to carry that forward here in Indiana. We're looking forward to introducing the Indiana communities to the lively spirit and delicious food that CML has to offer its customers."

Now one of the fastest-growing fast-casual seafood concepts in the US, Cousins Maine Lobster has opened nearly 20 new units this year by expanding into new markets, including Milwaukee, WI; Grand Rapids, MI; Albany, NY; Morgantown, WV; and Winston-Salem/Greensboro, NC. The brand plans to open its 100th unit in the first half of 2026 across more than 35 states. CML is primed to bring high-quality seafood and the authentic flavors of wild-caught Maine lobster to even more communities across the country with its flexible food truck and restaurant models.

"We're looking forward to CML expanding across the country through enthusiastic operators like Hussein and Al," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "At Cousins, we offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to become part of a family-owned business that surprises and delights customers with high-quality products, efficient operations, and strong unit economics for franchisees. Hussein and Al's strong sense of community and dedication to quality perfectly align with our brand's values, and we're confident they'll make a lasting impact as they bring our Maine traditions and beloved menu to seafood fans across Indiana."

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including Salt Lake City, Utah and Boise, Idaho; the Midwest, including Wichita, Kansas, and Omaha, Nebraska; and areas across the South, including New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark, Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit: www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com.

