Cousins Maine Lobster Brings New England Flavors to Savannah

Seasoned Operators Roll Out Their Second CML Truck

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, is expanding into Georgia with the launch of its newest food truck, set to serve Savannah and the surrounding markets. The truck will be operated by local franchisees, Damon Cole and Mandy Ottesen, who plan to bring the irresistible flavors of Maine lobster directly to the South. With a growing demand for high-quality seafood across the state, the new truck will offer local seafood lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML's world-famous Maine lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and delicious whoopie pies.

A taste of Maine meets Savannah sunshine — our iconic Maine lobster rolls makes its debut in Georgia.

Ottesen and Cole are expanding their footprint with a second Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, building on the success of their Jacksonville, FL, launch in 2024. Ottesen, an experienced entrepreneur with 15 years of running a successful Healthcare franchise, brings sharp business acumen and a deep commitment to community-focused operations. Cole, who spent nearly two decades as a marine engineer traveling the globe, developed a passion for authentic Maine lobster early on, inspired by his father's work along the East Coast. Together, their shared drive and connection to the brand have fueled their growth as they bring Maine's iconic flavors to Georgia.

"What started as our love for lobster quickly became something so much greater, a chance to share the Maine culture and experience with communities across the region," said Ottesen and Cole. "We've been deeply involved from the start, and we're eager to keep growing with more trucks in Florida and our first in Georgia, always staying true to the quality and experience Cousins Maine Lobster is known for."

Cousins Maine Lobster is set to make its official debut on Friday, April 24, with a grand opening event at the Service Brewing Co., 574 Indian St., Savannah, GA 31401. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., inviting customers to join them as they celebrate the arrival in the market with an official ribbon cutting and launch party. For more information on the Savannah food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster Savannah. Download our mobile app to order ahead, gain loyalty rewards, and keep track of our schedule CML Mobile App.

"Damon and Mandy have demonstrated incredible passion and leadership since launching their first Cousins Maine Lobster truck," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "As they expand into Savannah with their newest truck, we're confident they'll see the same excitement and fan following, and we're eager to support their growth as they introduce even more communities to the authentic taste of Maine lobster."

As one of the fastest-growing seafood concepts in the U.S., Cousins Maine Lobster continues to expand its national footprint through both food trucks and brick-and-mortar locations. The brand is actively seeking qualified owner-operators interested in bringing high-quality seafood to their communities through a flexible, scalable business model.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank, where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com.

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

CONTACT: Lindsay Herberger

Cousins Maine Lobster

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster