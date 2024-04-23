Cousins Maine Lobster Celebrates 12th Year Anniversary & 65th Unit Opening with Expansion into Rhode Island!

Cousins Maine Lobster Rhode Island Grand Opening

Saturday, April 27th, 2024

11:00am - 6:00pm

Greenvale Vineyards

582 Wapping Rd.

Portsmouth RI 02871.

https://www.greenvale.com/

CML 12th Anniversary Party Featuring Co-Founder Jim Tselikis 12pm – 4pm

The expansion is being led by the Nelson family, multi-unit franchise owners who started their CML journey in 2020 with the launch of their 1st truck in Boston. Now preparing to launch their 3rd unit, this launch is particularly exciting for Todd Nelson, as his Daughter Tara Nelson, and son, TJ Nelson, join him as franchise owners. Tara and TJ have spent the past 4 years learning the business from the ground up and are excited to evolve their roles and continue their expansion across New England. The new truck will service all of Rhode Island, as well as Windham and New London counties in eastern Connecticut.

When asked about the expansion, Tara Nelson shared, "We can't wait to bring Cousins Maine Lobster to the Rhode Island market and beyond. Rhode Island and Connecticut are known for their beautiful coastlines, seafood, & beaches, and present so many great opportunities for food trucks. Cousins Maine Lobster is the perfect addition to the local food truck scene, and we are excited to serve all our hungry customers."

More information on upcoming events can be found on the CML Rhode Island Facebook page.

Cousins Maine Lobster Rhode Island Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster has food trucks and restaurants across the U.S., with more than 20 new units planned in the coming year. They are currently seeking new franchise partners for markets all across the U.S. for more information regarding franchising opportunities please visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/.

DISCLAIMER: This information is not an offer to sell a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) registered with applicable state authorities.

For more information, please contact: Jacob Conley, Cousins Maine Lobster Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster