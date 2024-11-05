Cousins Maine Lobster Celebrates 75th Unit Opening with Launch in Jacksonville, FL

The milestone is a big cause for celebration for the brand. In addition to celebrating 75 units, they are also welcoming new franchisees to the system, business partners, Mandy Ottesen and Damon Cole. Mandy and Damon, both of St. Johns, FL, started exploring franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster earlier this year. From their initial training in Maine to the opening of their first truck, they've been able to launch their new business in approximately 5 months. Both seafood lovers, Mandy, and Damon, have had a passion for Maine lobster for some time.

Mandy shared, "Damon and I are excited to be launching our first Cousins Maine Lobster food truck in the Jacksonville area! We fell in love with the food while visiting the Cousins Maine Lobster restaurant in Neptune Beach about a year ago, and here we are with our own truck, ready to share this amazing experience with seafood lovers from Nassau County to Flagler County and beyond. We are so grateful to the CML corporate staff for their support during this process, and we can't wait for everyone in Northeast Florida to enjoy our authentic, high quality Maine Lobster!"

Mandy and Damon took part in CML's Lobster 101 training in Casco Bay, Maine, where they gained insights into requirements and practices used in fishing wild-caught lobster to ensure the longevity and health of the lobster supply chain. They also completed new franchisee training in Nashville, on the Company food trucks, with the Cousins Maine Lobster Ops, Training & Compliance team. They have most recently been hiring and training in their own market, preparing for their launch.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for us," shared Jim Tselikis, Co-Founder of Cousins Maine Lobster. "Sabin and I were driven to start this business because it allowed us to celebrate special moments from our childhood in Maine. We had this crazy dream that we could bring the world's best lobster to seafood lovers everywhere, and we are so thrilled to be celebrating our 75th unit milestone in partnership with our company team and outstanding franchisees. We are delighted to be welcoming Mandy and Damon to the CML family, and we are so grateful for their partnership in this amazing journey. We can't wait to cut the ribbon and celebrate our 75th unit in Jacksonville this weekend!"

The local community is invited to attend the grand opening celebration on Saturday, November 9th at Beer:30 – San Marco in Jacksonville. Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy classic Maine fare including CML's world-famous Maine lobster rolls, authentic New England clam chowder and delicious whoopie pies. Customers will also have an opportunity to meet Mandy, Damon and the Cousins Maine Lobster team and will have the opportunity to win fun prizes.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Jacksonville, FL Grand Opening Celebration

November 9th, 2024

Beer:30 – San Marco

11am – 7pm

1543 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207

For more information on our Jacksonville food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page:

Jacksonville, FL - Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster