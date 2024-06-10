Cousins Maine Lobster Celebrates Expansion into Upstate New York, Grand Opening Festivities Planned Across the Region

Known for drawing big crowds with its world-famous lobster rolls, chowder, and whoopie pies, Cousins Maine Lobster is a premier food truck partner for breweries and wineries and can often be found at fairs, festivals, local businesses, and retailers. The brand has a cult-like following and has drawn the attention of thousands from across the region, fueling the brand's expansion plans.

Cindy Sztankovits shared, "Cousins Maine Lobster is making its grand entrance into Western New York! We are overjoyed to share this incredible food with those in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and the surrounding areas. This exciting journey has been made possible by the unwavering support of our fan base and local partners. It's a privilege to introduce CML to these regions! Don't miss the exclusive celebration all weekend long."

Cousins Maine Lobster will be celebrating with three separate grand opening events across the region:

Rochester : Friday, June 14 from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Fairport Brewing Company

: from – at Fairport Brewing Company Buffalo : Saturday, June 15 from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Flying Bison Brewing Company

: from – at Flying Bison Brewing Company Syracuse : Sunday, June 16 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Harvey's Garden

More information on upcoming events can be found on the CML Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse Facebook page.

Cousins Maine Lobster has food trucks and restaurants across the U.S. and is currently seeking new franchise partners for the Midwest. Find more information on franchise opportunities here: https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/.

DISCLAIMER: This information is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) registered with applicable state authorities.

For more information, contact:

Danielle Donovan, 360PR+

[email protected]

603-560-4303

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster