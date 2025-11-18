Jim Jones Joins Forces With Cousins Maine Lobster to Hand Out Holiday Dinners to the Harlem Community

HARLEM, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem got a head start on its Thanksgiving festivities this week as Cousins Maine Lobster founders, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, teamed up with their newest "cousin" and collaborator, Jim Jones, to treat the community to free lobster meals.

Cousins Maine Lobster co-founders Jim Tselikis (left) and Sabin Lomac (right) collaborated with Jim Jones (center) in Harlem, NY to give back to the community with free lobster dinners.

Jones, a Harlem icon, partnered with Lomac and Tselikis to bring one of their franchise trucks to the heart of Harlem, turning the block into an early holiday celebration. For over 2 hours, Jones, Lomac, and Tselikis stood outside meeting with fans, snapping pictures, and most importantly, handing out free lobster dinners to those who came to enjoy the event. With Thanksgiving just a week away, the line stretched around the block with Harlem residents, excited to try authentic lobster rolls, lobster bisque, chowder, tots, and more.

"We're just trying to give good food to the people in the community," Jones said in a video posted to Instagram. Speaking on the partnership, Sabin Lomac echoed, "There's nothing better than giving back to the community during the holidays. Especially in such a historic and beautiful community like Harlem."

This collaboration didn't come out of nowhere. Jones first partnered with Cousins Maine Lobster during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 Twitch stream marathon, where Jones and Cousins surprised Cenat's stream with a truck serving their signature lobster rolls. The moment went viral, and what started as a one-off appearance has quickly turned into a budding partnership brought forth by a love of lobster and a shared sense of community.

About Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster is a premier seafood franchise bringing authentic Maine Lobster to communities nationwide through its fleet of food trucks, carts, and brick-and-mortar restaurants. Founded in 2012 by cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, the brand started as a passion project and quickly gained national recognition after securing an investment from Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has become a leading franchise, delivering high-quality, wild-caught Maine lobster with a commitment to consistency, hospitality, and an unforgettable guest experience. Whether serving seafood lovers from its iconic food trucks or expanding into new markets with restaurant locations, Cousins Maine Lobster continues to set the standard for premium lobster offerings.

