Cousins Maine Lobster Celebrates Harrisburg Expansion, Grand Opening of Second Truck

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster announces the launch of their second food truck in Harrisburg, PA, further expanding their reach across Northeast and Central PA. The Grand Opening of the second truck, led by husband-and-wife franchisees Cindy and Peter Sztankovits, will take place on Saturday, April 13th, at New Trail Brewing in Williamsport, PA. The Sztankovits' joined CML as franchisees in 2019, and now operate 5 CML food trucks across Trenton NJ and Eastern PA.

Franchisees Cindy and Peter Sztankovits celebrate their first Harrisburg, PA grand opening with Cousins Maine Lobster Chief of Operations, Mike Carmody, July 1st, 2023.

Known for drawing big crowds with its world-famous lobster rolls, chowder and whoopie pies, Cousins Maine Lobster is a premier food truck partner for breweries and wineries, and can often be found at fairs, festivals, local businesses, and retailers. Customers have traveled from all over Pennsylvania to enjoy Cousins Maine Lobster, fueling the opening of the second truck in Harrisburg.

Cindy Sztankovits shared, "After the overwhelmingly positive response CML Harrisburg has received this past year, we have decided to expand! This growth would not have been possible without the support of our loyal fanbase and local businesses, and we are honored to be able to bring Cousins Maine Lobster to more communities! The expansion allows us to serve not only more customers in the vibrant city of Harrisburg but also neighboring areas like Wllliamsport, Selinsgrove, and Mechanicsburg more frequently! We hope to see you all at our Grand Opening on Saturday."

The local community is invited to attend the grand opening celebration at New Trail Brewing, chosen for its delicious beer and family friendly environment. Cousins Maine Lobster will also have a prize wheel set up for customers to win CML apparel, free food, and other fun prizes.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Harrisburg, PA Truck Two Grand Opening Celebration

12:00 - 9:00 PM

New Trail Brewing

240 Arch St building 18

Williamsport, PA 17701

Harrisburg, PA Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking new franchisees nationwide. More information on franchising can be found here https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/.

DISCLAIMER: This information is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) registered with applicable state authorities.

For more information, please contact: Jacob Conley: [email protected]

