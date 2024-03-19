Cousins Maine Lobster Celebrates Houston Expansion, Grand Opening of Second Truck

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster will celebrate the launch of their second food truck in Houston, TX, on Saturday, March 23rd, at Texas Leaguer Brewing Company, in Missouri City, TX. The celebration announces the fifth Cousins Maine Lobster food truck in Texas.

Franchisees Jimmy Shoshani and Ahmer Khan celebrated the opening of their first Austin food truck on March 17h, 2022, with the Cousins Maine Lobster team and co-founder Sabin Lomac.

The expansion is being led by multi-unit franchisees Jimmy Shoshani and Ahmer Khan, who launched their first Texas food truck in Dallas in April, 2018. Known for drawing big crowds with its world-famous lobster rolls, chowder and whoopie pies, Cousins Maine Lobster is a premier food truck partner for breweries and wineries, and can often be found at fairs, festivals, local businesses, and retailers. Customers travel from all over Texas to enjoy the Cousins Maine Lobster food trucks, and their response has been overwhelmingly positive, fueling the opening of the second truck in Houston.

Ahmer Khan shared, "We are thrilled after five years serving in the heart of Houston to expand our reach to serve the greater southeast Houston area in cities such as Galveston, Clear Lake, Pasadena, Beaumont, Bay Town, and League City; we will be able to serve these cities more frequently. This growth is fueled by our loyal CML fans and customer base. We are so excited to share our love and appreciation back with the launch of our second Houston truck this Saturday!"

The local community is welcome to join them for the grand opening celebration at Texas Leaguer Brewing Company, chosen for its delicious beer and family friendly environment. The brewery boasts a large seating arrangement that provides entertainment for all with its live entertainment, game setup, and big screen. Cousins Maine Lobster will also be having a prize wheel set up for customers to win Cousins Maine Lobster apparel, menu items, and other fun prizes.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Houston, TX Truck Two Grand Opening Celebration

12:00 - 9:00 PM

Texas Leaguer Brewing Company

13503 Pike Rd.

Missouri City, TX, 7749

Houston, TX Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking new franchisees nationwide. More information on franchising can be found here https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/.

DISCLAIMER: This information is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) registered with applicable state authorities.

For more information, please contact: Jacob Conley: [email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster