Cousins Maine Lobster Drives Midwest Momentum with New St. Louis Truck

Authentic Maine Lobster Food Truck Model Signs Agreement to Further Expand into Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, has signed an agreement with local family entrepreneurs, Sam, Tommy, and Tarik Ramadan, to bring its signature Maine lobster food truck experience to Missouri. The new truck is set to launch in April 2026, marking CML's highly anticipated debut in the St. Louis market and continuing its ongoing Midwest expansion.

Cousins Maine Lobster Grilled Cheese and New England Clam Chowder

Tommy Ramadan will lead the venture, providing strategic direction and management oversight, with support from his younger brother, Tarik, who will oversee the truck's day-to-day operations. Both are bringing their entrepreneurial mindset and hands-on business experience to the new truck. Since 2018, Tommy has owned and operated a retail clothing company, giving him a strong foundation in customer engagement, brand development, and team leadership. Tarik, who works full-time in wealth management, will apply his organizational and operational skills to ensure smooth daily execution. They will also work closely with their father, Sam, a seasoned entrepreneur with extensive experience in grocery, retail, and commercial real estate. Together, the Ramadans are committed to sharing CML's authentic Maine lobster offerings with their home community.

"When a Cousins Maine Lobster truck from a neighboring market stopped in St. Louis, the response was incredible," said Sam Ramadan. "Seeing the excitement firsthand really caught our attention, and it was clear the brand had something special. During that visit, we had the chance to meet the team and learn more about the franchise opportunity, and that's when it all clicked for us. We've always looked for a concept that feels genuine and adds something different to our area, and the combination of quality, brand integrity, and mobility makes it a perfect fit for St. Louis."

As one of the fastest-growing names in fast-casual seafood, Cousins Maine Lobster continues to expand its footprint nationwide, adding nearly 20 new units this year in markets including Milwaukee, WI; Grand Rapids, MI; Albany, NY; Morgantown, WV; and Winston-Salem/Greensboro, NC. With momentum building toward 100 locations by mid-2026 across 35 states, CML is extending its reach to bring authentic Maine lobster and high-quality seafood to even more communities through its versatile food truck and restaurant concept.

"Tommy, Sam, and Tarik represent exactly what Cousins Maine Lobster is all about—family, community, and hard work," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "Tommy's leadership and drive, paired with his family's entrepreneurial background, make them a great addition to our franchise family. We look forward to seeing the St. Louis truck hit the road and introduce new customers to the authentic taste of Maine."

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including Salt Lake City, Utah and Boise, Idaho; the Midwest, including Wichita, Kansas, and Omaha, Nebraska; and areas across the South, including New Orleans, Louisiana.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark, Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit: www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com.

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

CONTACT:

Cia Abulencia



All Points Public Relations



[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster