Cousins Maine Lobster Engages Top Franchisee to Drive Growth Across South Florida

The Shahul brothers began franchising with Cousins Maine Lobster in 2018, and over the past 6 years, have launched 7 markets with a focus on developing best in class food truck teams that deliver outstanding guest experiences. Co-Founder, Jim Tselikis shared, "Yunus and Thameem are investing in long-term growth for South Florida, leveraging their best leaders to hire, train and develop great local operations teams. They are fabricating all new food trucks and are building new partnerships throughout the region. We are excited to partner with one of our top franchisees to ignite this growth."

The first of the South Florida trucks is set to relaunch this Saturday, June 15th, marking the Shahul's 14th CML food truck to date. Yunus Shahul invites the community to join in the celebration, "We are thrilled to announce the grand re-opening of Cousins Maine Lobster in South Florida! We can't wait to bring our delicious Maine lobster rolls, lobster tacos, and tots to all our local fans! Come experience the taste that made us famous all over again!"

CML invites the community to join them as they celebrate with an official ribbon cutting and launch party at Nobo Brewing Company, in Boynton Beach, FL, chosen for delicious award-winning brews and hosting numerous festivals and charity events in South Florida.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Miami Relaunch Celebration

Saturday, June 15th, 2024

12:00 – 8:00 PM

Nobo Brewing Company.

2901 NW Commerce park Dr,

Boynton Beach, FL 33426.

More information on upcoming events can be found on the CML Chicago Facebook page.

Miami, FL Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster has food trucks and restaurants across the U.S., and they are currently seeking new franchise partners for Southwest Florida. Find more information on franchise opportunities here: https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/

