Cousins Maine Lobster Engages Top Franchisees to Drive Growth Across Western Florida

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, the Shark Tank phenom known for serving up the world's best, wild-caught, Maine lobster rolls announced today that veteran franchisees and brothers, Yunus and Thameem Shahul, have taken over ownership of the Tampa, Florida market, driving expansion north as far as Cedar Key, east to Lakeland, west to Clearwater, and south to Arcadia.

CML Co-Founder Sabin Lomac and Franchisee Yunus Shahul celebrate the relaunch of the Cousins Maine Lobster Miami Truck on June 15th, 2024 at Nobo Brewing Company at Boynton Beach, FL.

The Shahul brothers began franchising with Cousins Maine Lobster in 2018, and over the past 6 years, have launched 10 markets with a focus on developing best-in-class food truck teams that deliver outstanding guest experiences. Co-Founder, Jim Tselikis shared "Yunus and Thameem are investing in long-term growth for Tampa, Florida, leveraging their best leaders to hire, train, and develop great local operations teams. They are fabricating all new food trucks and are building new partnerships throughout the region. We are excited to partner with one of our top franchisees to ignite this growth."

The CML Truck is set to relaunch this Saturday, July 20th, marking Shahul's 15th CML food truck to date. Yunus Shahul invites the community to join in the celebration, "We are thrilled to bring Cousins Maine Lobster back to Tampa, offering authentic Maine lobster to the community we love. We are excited to serve Tampa but also the vibrant cities of St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Lakeland, Clermont, Bartow and many more! We can't wait to reconnect with our loyal customers and new friends in and across Tampa Bay!"

CML invites the community to join them as they celebrate with an official ribbon cutting and launch party at Lakeland-Brew Hub, in Lakeland, FL chosen for it's outstanding brews and hosting numerous festivals in West Florida.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Tampa Relaunch Celebration

Saturday, July 20th, 2024

12:00 – 8:00 PM

Lakeland-Brew Hub.

3900 S Frontage Rd, Lakeland, FL 33815

More information on upcoming events can be found on the CML Miami Facebook page.

Tampa, FL Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster has food trucks and restaurants across the U.S., and they are currently seeking new franchise partners for Southwest Florida. Find more information on franchise opportunities here: https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/

