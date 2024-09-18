Cousins Maine Lobster Engages Top Franchisees to Expand Growth Across Southeastern Florida

News provided by

Cousins Maine Lobster

Sep 18, 2024, 18:03 ET

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, the Shark Tank phenom known for serving up the world's best, wild-caught, Maine lobster rolls announced today that veteran franchisees and brothers, Yunus and Thameem Shahul, have brought Cousins Maine Lobster to the Fort Lauderdale, Florida market, driving expansion into Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

The Shahul brothers began franchising with Cousins Maine Lobster in 2018, and this truck will mark their 17th unit with Cousins Maine Lobster. With a focus on developing best-in-class food truck teams that deliver outstanding guest experiences. Franchisee Yunus Shahul shared, "We're excited to announce the addition of another Cousins Maine Lobster truck to the Miami area, now serving Fort Lauderdale! This expansion means more trucks, more locations, and more opportunities to enjoy our authentic Maine lobster dishes throughout Florida. With the new truck, we'll reach even more cities like Boca Raton and the greater West Palm Beach area, reconnecting with loyal customers and welcoming new ones across the state!"

The CML Truck is set to relaunch this Saturday, September 21st, at Coastal Karma Brewing in Lake Park, FL.  Yunus Shahul invites the community to join in the celebration where Cousins Maine Lobster will be providing free, apparel, menu items, and other fun prizes while supplies last.

CML invites the community to join them as they celebrate with an official ribbon cutting and launch party at Coastal Karma Brewing in Lake Park, FL. 

Cousins Maine Lobster – Fort Lauderdale Launch Celebration
Saturday, September 21st, 2024
12:00 – 8:00 PM
Karma Brewing.
796 10th St #798, Lake Park, FL 33403

More information on upcoming events can be found on the CML Miami Facebook page.
Miami, FL Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster has food trucks and restaurants across the U.S., and they are currently seeking new franchise partners for Southwest Florida. Find more information on franchise opportunities here: https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

For more information, contact: 
Jacob Conley
[email protected]
207-387-2707

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster

