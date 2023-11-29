Cousins Maine Lobster Executes Multi-Unit Deal, Driving Growth in Illinois

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, the brand known for world famous lobster rolls, announces their expansion to Chicago, Illinois, and surrounding markets with a 7-unit franchise deal.

The development, consisting of two restaurants and five food trucks, will be led by brothers, Yunus and Thameem Shahul, who have successfully launched five markets with the brand since 2018. Their first Chicago food truck, targeted to launch early 2024, will offer authentic Maine Lobster Rolls, Lobster Grilled Cheese, Lobster Tacos, New England Clam Chowder and more. Restaurants will feature expanded offerings like Maine whole-belly fried clams and fish & chips.

Yunus shares his enthusiasm, stating, "We're excited to bring our unique menu offerings to the diverse culinary scene in Illinois, which reflects our passion for culinary excellence, commitment to community, and support for local partnerships and sustainability."

The Shahul's credit CML's unique franchise model as an enabler to expansion, sharing, "Cousins Maine Lobster has proven to be a financially viable and highly adaptable business model. The spectrum of flexible food truck and brick and mortar footprints has enabled us to tailor our growth approach to the unique dynamics of each market."

Founder of Cousins Maine Lobster, Jim Tselikis, is energized by the growth, sharing, "We are excited to bring CML to Chicago, a market rich in history, culture, and cuisine, and with an appreciation for our tastes of Maine! Expanding with Yunus and Thameem is an easy decision for us. They have successfully grown other markets by developing people, building operational capabilities, and delivering excellent guest experiences. This expansion reflects our collective commitment to establish the brand as a prominent player in Chicago's seafood scene."

Grand opening dates and locations to be announced soon. Follow Cousins Maine Lobster on Facebook for updates: facebook.com/cmlchicago

About Cousins Maine Lobster: Founded in 2012 by Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, Cousins Maine Lobster began with a food truck and a vision to make high-quality Maine lobster accessible and affordable. After appearing on Shark Tank and partnering with Barbara Corcoran, they started franchising and have expanded to more than sixty units across the US.

