Cousins Maine Lobster Returns to Charlotte, NC with Grand Opening of New Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest food truck in the Charlotte, North Carolina market. This launch marks Cousins Maine Lobster's fourth truck in the state of North Carolina and a highly anticipated return to the Charlotte area, an enthusiastic market with a loyal fan base eager for authentic Maine lobster to be back on the streets.

The Charlotte food truck is led by long-time Cousins Maine Lobster franchisees Savas and Victoria Alkoc, experienced multi-unit, multi-market operators who have helped drive the brand's growth across the East Coast and beyond. The Alkocs currently operate Cousins Maine Lobster trucks across New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida, and are widely recognized within the system for their strong operational execution, team development, and ability to successfully scale into both existing and new markets.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Cousins Maine Lobster back to Charlotte," said Savas and Victoria Alkoc, franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster. "This is a market that has always shown CML incredible excitement and support for the brand. Returning with an even stronger foundation and an experienced team makes this launch especially meaningful for us. We're proud to continue growing in North Carolina and reconnecting with the community that helped build our loyal following here."

Cousins Maine Lobster's return to Charlotte reflects the brand's continued confidence in the market and its commitment to pairing strong consumer demand with experienced operators. As the brand's footprint continues to grow nationwide, established franchisees like the Alkocs play a key role in driving sustainable expansion and consistency across markets.

"Savas and Victoria exemplify what it means to be successful multi-unit, multi-market owners within our system," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "They've consistently demonstrated the ability to build strong teams, implement scalable processes, and grow responsibly year after year."

The local community is invited to attend the grand opening on January 22nd at Town Brewing Co., located at 800 Grandin Rd., from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Our customers will have the opportunity to enjoy our signature menu featuring wild-caught Maine lobster rolls, lobster tacos, lobster grilled cheese, New England clam chowder, classic whoopie pies, and so much more. For more information on our Charlotte food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster Charlotte.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank, where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com.

