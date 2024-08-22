Cousins Maine Lobster Expands Bringing Fourth Truck to Ohio!

The expansion is being led by husband-and-wife team, Savas and Victoria Alkoc. The Alkocs began franchising with CML in 2019 and now own nine food trucks and one restaurant across Delaware, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. This Ohio-based truck will be the fourth in Ohio, complementing their existing presence in Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, set to launch this Friday, August 23rd at New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia, OH.

Known for drawing big crowds, Cousins Maine Lobster is a premier food truck partner for breweries and wineries, and can often be found at fairs and festivals, retail centers and more. The Alkoc's are excited to be serving the Ohio community. Savas shared, "We're thrilled to introduce another CML truck to our Ohio community, expanding our ability to deliver exceptional service with even greater efficiency. This new addition will allow us to reach more areas and provide faster support to our valued clients. With the enhanced capability of this truck, we'll continue serving cities like Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, and expanding into the Northwest region of the state. We look forward to strengthening our connections and continuing to support the growth and success of businesses throughout the state!"

The local community is invited to attend the grand opening celebration at New Towne Mall, chosen for its family-friendly environment and unique shopping options. Cousins Maine Lobster will also have a prize wheel set up for customers to win CML apparel, free food, and other fun prizes.

Join Cousins Maine Lobster Ohio Truck Four Grand Opening

Friday August 23th, 2024

12:00 - 7:00 PM

New Towne Mall

400 Mill Ave SE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663

Cleveland, OH Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Columbus, OH Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Cincinnati, OH Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking new franchisees nationwide. More franchising information can be found here https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/.

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

For more information, please contact: Lindsay Herberger: [email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster