Cousins Maine Lobster Expands Indiana Footprint with New South Bend Food Truck

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, is turning up the heat on its Midwest expansion with the signing of a new food truck in South Bend. Spearheaded by brother-in-laws Hussein Kourani and Al Obaid, the opening marks the brand's second truck in Indiana, and signals continued regional momentum, with a third truck already slated to launch in Fort Wayne in 2027.

Connecticut-style lobster roll with warm, buttery Maine lobster on a toasted New England roll.

As Cousins Maine Lobster continues its expansion throughout the Midwest, Indiana has emerged as a priority growth market thanks to strong consumer demand, vibrant communities, and expanding food scene eager for premium, fast-casual concepts. The South Bend launch represents another strategic step in building a scalable regional presence designed to bring authentic Maine lobster to more customers.

Kourani and Obaid were drawn to the brand's proven business model, family-oriented culture, and reputation for operational excellence. With a shared entrepreneurial vision, the duo looks forward to building lasting community connections while delivering the signature that has fueled the brand's nationwide following.

"Watching someone take their first bite of an authentic Maine lobster roll and seeing their reaction is what this is all about," said Kourani and Obaid. "Cousins Maine Lobster welcomed us like family from day one, and we're excited to bring that same spirit to South Bend by creating a place where great food, community, and unforgettable moments come together."

The Midwest continues to serve as a major engine for Cousins Maine Lobster's national expansion, as the brand grows its coast-to-coast presence through disciplined market selection and experienced operators committed to long-term success. "This is exactly the type of growth that defines Cousins Maine Lobster: strategic, intentional, and powered by exceptional operators," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster.

"We're building incredible momentum across the Midwest, and Indiana is a prime example of that growth in action," said Lindsay Herberger. "Hussein and Al bring the entrepreneurial drive and community focus we look for in franchise partners. Their multi-unit commitment reflects the strength of our model and the growing demand for our brand, and we're thrilled to support their journey as they introduce Cousins Maine Lobster to even more customers across the region."

Cousins Maine Lobster will celebrate its official South Bend debut on Saturday, March 7th, from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Tractor Supply Co., located at 330 Ireland Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46544. The community is invited to join the celebration, enjoy authentic Maine lobster favorites, and help welcome this exciting new addition to the local dining scene. For the latest updates on our South Bend food truck and a full schedule of events, visit Cousins Maine Lobster South Bend.

Cousins Maine Lobster continues to expand its national footprint through both food trucks and brick-and-mortar locations. The brand is actively seeking qualified owner-operators interested in bringing high-quality seafood to their communities through a flexible, scalable business model.

For more information on franchising opportunities, visit:

www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise

About Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank, where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com .

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

Contact: Lindsay Herberger

Cousins Maine Lobster

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster