Cousins Maine Lobster Expands Minneapolis Presence with Second Food Truck

Strong First-Year Demand Fuels Growth Across the Twin Cities and Beyond

MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an incredibly successful debut in 2025, Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, is expanding its footprint in Minnesota with the launch of its second food truck in the Minneapolis market. Building on the overwhelming response from local seafood lovers over the past year, this expansion will allow the brand to better serve growing demand while extending its reach across the Twin Cities and surrounding communities.

A taste of Maine in every bite, lobster rolls, lobster tots, and a classic lobster tail.

Cousins Maine Lobster has quickly become a must-visit experience across the city and is building a loyal following eager for its authentic Maine lobster experience. The addition of a second truck marks a significant milestone for the market, reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering high-quality, wild-caught Maine lobster to even more customers across the region.

"We've been blown away by the warm welcome and enthusiasm from Minneapolis and surrounding communities since day one," said Sabin Lomac, co-founder of Cousins Maine Lobster. "The response confirmed what we believed, this market truly appreciates great food and unique dining experiences. Launching a second truck allows us to meet that demand, reach more neighborhoods, and continue building something special here."

The new truck will officially debut on April 10, giving fans even more opportunities to experience Cousins Maine Lobster's signature menu, including its famous Maine lobster rolls, lobster tacos, lobster grilled cheese, and fan-favorite whoopie pies. The addition of this second truck will allow for more frequent stops and additional events to be scheduled throughout the market. For more information on the Minneapolis food truck schedule and upcoming stops, guests can visit the Cousins Maine Lobster Minneapolis Facebook page. Download our mobile app to order ahead, gain loyalty rewards, and keep track of our schedule CML Mobile App.

"This expansion is a direct reflection of the strength of the Minneapolis market and the incredible momentum we've built over the past year," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "Adding a second truck not only allows us to better serve our existing fans but also opens the door to new communities across the state. Minnesota has proven to be an outstanding market for our brand, and we're excited about the continued growth ahead."

As one of the fastest-growing seafood concepts in the U.S., Cousins Maine Lobster continues to expand its national footprint through both food trucks and brick-and-mortar locations. The brand is actively seeking qualified owner-operators interested in bringing high-quality seafood to their communities through a flexible, scalable business model.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank, where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com.

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

CONTACT: Lindsay Herberger

Cousins Maine Lobster

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster