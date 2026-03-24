Cousins Maine Lobster Expands South Carolina Footprint with Greenville Grand Opening Event

Columbia-Based Food Truck Extends Reach to the Upstate Following Successful February Launch

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, is continuing its expansion across South Carolina with a Greenville grand opening event, extending its reach into the Upstate following a highly successful February debut in Columbia.

Maine's ultimate luxury, lobster tail in shell, served with drawn butter and a side of tater tots.

The Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will celebrate its Greenville debut on Saturday, April 4, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Grateful Brew, located at 501 S Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. Known as a vibrant local gathering spot for craft beer and community events, Grateful Brew provides the perfect backdrop to introduce Greenville guests to CML's signature Maine Lobster experience.

This milestone builds on the strong momentum of the brand's Columbia launch earlier this year, which marked Cousins Maine Lobster's first permanent presence in South Carolina. Since then, the truck has seen enthusiastic turnout, repeat guests, and growing demand across the Midlands, prompting expansion into the Upstate, one of the state's fastest-growing and most dynamic food scenes.

"Our Columbia launch exceeded expectations, and we've been eager to build on that momentum by introducing Cousins Maine Lobster to Greenville," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "Greenville is known for its incredible food culture, strong sense of community, and support for unique dining experiences, making it a natural fit for our brand. We're excited to bring that same energy, quality, and customer experience to the Upstate."

Led by franchisees Matt Cobb and Dave Blosser, the Columbia-based truck is designed to serve multiple markets throughout the region, allowing the brand to connect with communities across South Carolina while maintaining a strong local presence. Their focus on community engagement and delivering a memorable customer experience has already made an impact in Columbia, and now, they're bringing that same excitement to Greenville.

"We've seen firsthand how the truck brings people together," said Cobb and Blosser. "From the excitement of the line to that first bite of wild-caught Maine lobster, it creates a unique experience you don't find every day. Greenville has such a great local energy, and we're excited to be part of it and introduce more people to what makes Cousins Maine Lobster special."

Guests attending the Greenville grand opening can enjoy CML's signature menu, including chilled Maine lobster rolls with a touch of mayo on a New England-style roll, warm butter lobster rolls, lobster tacos, lobster grilled cheese, and classic whoopie pies, each showcasing premium, wild-caught Maine lobster. For more information on our Columbia food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster Columbia.

As one of the fastest-growing seafood concepts in the U.S., Cousins Maine Lobster continues to expand its national footprint through both food trucks and brick-and-mortar locations. The brand is actively seeking qualified owner-operators interested in bringing high-quality seafood to their communities through a flexible, scalable business model.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank, where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com.

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

Contact: Lindsay Herberger

Cousins Maine Lobster

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster