Cousins Maine Lobster Expands Southwest Footprint Through Multi-Unit Deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, signed an agreement to bring four new trucks to New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona. This deal meets the growing demand for more high-quality seafood across the Southwest region. It will offer local seafood lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML's world-famous Maine Lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and delicious whoopie pies.

Entrepreneurs and longtime friends Chris Wilson and Gary Andrews are leading the expansion, building on their recent launch in Lubbock, Texas, where the duo opened two trucks in the last year. Through their new development agreement, Wilson and Andrews will introduce Cousins Maine Lobster to New Mexico, with the first truck launching in Albuquerque in May 2026. A second truck will follow in Phoenix, Arizona, in August 2026, with two additional trucks slated to open in 2027 in El Paso, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona.

Wilson, a veteran restaurant operator with decades of industry experience, was first introduced to Cousins Maine Lobster when a Cousins Maine Lobster truck from Dallas visited his community. The long lines and strong demand immediately caught his attention, and after tasting the food himself, he knew it would be his next venture. Partnering with Andrews, a longtime colleague, they opened in Lubbock, quickly building a loyal fan base. Together, the pair has combined operational expertise with customer-focused service to fuel strong growth, positioning them for continued expansion across the Southwest.

"After a strong debut with our first two trucks, we're eager to expand across multiple states and serve even more communities that can't get enough of Cousins Maine Lobster," said Wilson. "It's been an honor to grow the brand's presence in West Texas, and we're thrilled to bring authentic Maine lobster and the hospitality Cousins is known for to Albuquerque, El Paso, Phoenix, and Tucson."

Now one of the fastest-growing fast-casual seafood concepts in the US, Cousins Maine Lobster has opened nearly 20 new units this year by expanding into new markets, including Milwaukee, WI; Grand Rapids, MI; Albany, NY; Morgantown, WV; and Winston-Salem/Greensboro, NC. The brand plans to open 100 units in the first half of 2026 across more than 35 states. CML is primed to bring high-quality seafood and the authentic flavors of wild-caught Maine lobster to even more communities across the country with its flexible food truck and restaurant model.

"Chris and Gary have built incredible momentum in Lubbock by leading with passion and delivering a best-in-class experience," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "Their leadership in Lubbock sets the stage for growth in New Mexico and Arizona, and we're eager to see them bring our Maine lobster experience to more guests across the region."

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including Charleston, South Carolina; the Midwest, including Wichita, Kansas, Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska; and areas across the West, including Reno, Nevada.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door gourmet online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark, Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit: www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com.

