Cousins Maine Lobster Expands to NE Ohio with Cleveland Market Launch!

Cousins Maine Lobster got its big break on the fourth season of Shark Tank in 2012 when real life cousins and founders, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, partnered with Shark Barbara Corcoran. More than 12 years and 60 units later, CML is one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time and has become famous for serving up wild caught Maine lobster rolls, authentic New England clam chowder, and delicious whoopie pies!

The expansion is being led by husband-and-wife team, Savas and Victoria Alkoc. The Alkoc's began franchising with CML in 2019 and now own eight food trucks and one restaurant across Delaware, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Cleveland truck will be the third in Ohio, complementing their existing presence in Columbus and Cincinnati.

Known for drawing big crowds, Cousins Maine Lobster is a premier food truck partner for breweries and wineries, and can often be found at fairs and festivals, retail centers and more. The Alkoc's are excited to be serving the Cleveland community. Victoria shared, "Northeast Ohio is known for its diverse food culture and traditions. We are honored to bring Cousins Maine Lobster to so many incredible neighborhoods. As we've announced our expansion into Cleveland, the response has been amazing! We look forward to partnering with many local businesses throughout the year."

Join Cousins Maine Lobster for the Northeast Ohio Launch & Grand Opening

Saturday March 9th, 2024

12:00 - 8:00 PM

JAFB Wooster Brewery

120 Beall Ave, Wooster, OH 44691

Cleveland Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster has food trucks and restaurants across the U.S., with more than 20 new units planned in the coming year. They are currently seeking new franchise partners for markets like Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia. For information on franchising and development opportunities go to https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/.

