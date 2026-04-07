Cousins Maine Lobster Expands Wisconsin Footprint with Madison Grand Opening

Authentic Maine Lobster Food Truck Debuts in Madison Following Highly Successful Milwaukee Launch

MADISON, Wis., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand known for bringing authentic Maine lobster traditions to communities nationwide, is bringing its iconic food truck to the Madison market with a highly anticipated grand opening on Saturday, April 18, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Rusty Bee Lounge (5134 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI).

Two iconic lobster rolls, loaded with wild-caught Maine lobster and served on perfectly toasted New England rolls—bringing a taste of the coast to Madison.

Following an incredibly strong debut in Milwaukee last year, where the demand exceeded expectations, Cousins Maine Lobster is continuing its expansion across Wisconsin with its first official appearance in the Madison market. The launch marks a significant milestone in the brand's Midwest growth strategy, introducing a new community to its premium, wild-caught Maine lobster offerings.

The Madison debut is led by local operators Chris Goeman and Kevin Smith, whose successful launch in Milwaukee validated the strong appetite for high-quality seafood across the state. Building on that momentum, the duo is excited to bring the same energy and community engagement to the capital city.

"The response we saw in Milwaukee confirmed what we believed from the start, that there is a real demand for authentic Maine lobster in Wisconsin," said Smith and Goeman. "Madison is an incredible food city with a vibrant community, and we're excited to introduce something unique that brings people together and creates that same buzz we experienced at our first launch."

Guests attending the grand opening event can expect Cousins Maine Lobster's signature menu, including the classic Maine Roll (served chilled with a touch of mayo), the Connecticut Roll (served warm with butter and lemon), and fan-favorites like lobster tacos, lobster grilled cheese, and whoopie pies. Known for delivering premium quality with speed and consistency, the brand has built a loyal following nationwide.

"Expanding into Madison is a natural next step as we continue to grow our presence across Wisconsin," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "The excitement and turnout we experienced in Milwaukee set the tone for what we believe will be another incredible launch. Chris and Kevin have done an outstanding job building momentum, and we're confident Madison will embrace the Cousins Maine Lobster experience in a big way."

For more information on our Madison food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster Madison. Download our mobile app to order ahead, gain loyalty rewards, and keep track of our schedule CML Mobile App.

Cousins Maine Lobster has become one of the fastest-growing seafood concepts in the country, with a flexible food truck model that allows operators to bring a high-quality, restaurant-level experience directly to local communities. The brand's approach, appearing at breweries, wineries, and community hotspots, creates excitement and drives strong customer engagement in every market it enters. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise.

About Cousins Main Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their infamous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door gourmet online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark, Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit: www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com.

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

CONTACT: Lindsay Herberger

Cousins Maine Lobster

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster