Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck Hits the Road for Fall Tour Across Wisconsin!

Cousins Maine Lobster

Sep 25, 2024, 10:58 ET

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster is set to delight seafood enthusiasts across Wisconsin with its Fall Road Show. Cousins Maine Lobster is known for their famous wild-caught Maine lobster rolls, shrimp tacos, and lobster bisque and will be starting their tour from October 10th to October 20th. The renowned food truck will tour the Badger State, stopping in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Sheboygan, Green Bay, and Oshkosh communities.

Yunus and Thameem Shahul, CML's Chicago franchisees, are spearheading this tour. Since joining CML in 2018, the Shahul brothers have expanded their operations to include seventeen food trucks across seven states, becoming one of the brand's most successful multi-unit franchise operators.

CML's journey began in 2012 with a single food truck. The brand gained national attention on Shark Tank's fourth season when co-founders and real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis secured a deal with Barbara Corcoran. Today, CML stands as one of the top five Shark Tank investments, boasting 70+ units across 27+ states.

Co-founder, Jim Tselikis shared, "We're excited to see our franchisees going out on road tours and the positive reception we see from the local communities we are visiting. We are on the search for passionate entrepreneurs to join as franchisees and serve Wisconsin permanently across Milwaukee, Madison, and La Crosse markets." Those interested in learning more may visit Cousins Maine Lobster or contact Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected].

Fans interested in the CML Wisconsin road tour are encouraged to follow along on Facebook, where they can find more information on tour stops and times: CML Food Truck Chicago, IL.

Wednesday, October 9th
Tractor Supply Co
12 PM - 7 PM
1801 Milwaukee Ave, Burlington, WI 53105

Thursday, October 10th
Lion's Tail Brewing
12 PM - 8 PM
8520 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Friday, October 11th
Karben4 Brewing
12 PM - 8 PM
3698 Kinsman Blvd, Madison, WI 53704

Saturday, October 12th
Timber Tap Taproom
12 PM - 8 PM
100 S Birch St, Kimberly, WI 54136

Sunday, October 13th
The Hive Fdl
11 AM - 7 PM
W4786 WI-23 Trunk, Fond du Lac, WI 54937

Monday, October 14th
Ooga Brewing Company
1 PM - 8 PM
301 S Spring St, Beaver Dam, WI 53916

Tuesday October 15th
Bentzin Family Town Square
11 AM - 7 PM
1 W Main St, Watertown, WI 53094

Wednesday, October 16th
Fleet Farm
11 AM7 PM
3815 W Washington St, West Bend, WI 53095

Thursday, October 17th
North Pillar Brewing
11 AM - 7 PM
212 E North St, Waukesha, WI 53188

Friday, October 18th
3 Sheeps Brewing
12 PM - 8 PM
1837 North Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53083

Saturday, October 19th
Badger State Brewing
11 AM - 8 PM
990 Tony Canadeo Run, Green Bay, WI 54304

Sunday, October 20th
Fifth Ward Brewing
11 AM - 6 PM
1009 S Main St, Oshkosh, WI 54902

Disclaimer: This information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until the FDD has been registered in your state.

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster

