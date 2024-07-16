Cousins Maine Lobster Franchisee Will Be Rolling into Minneapolis, MN As Part of Their Summer Tour of The Midwest.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, a leading food truck concept and purveyor of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls, continues their summer tour through the Midwest. The tour will be led by franchisee Chris Papp, visiting Minnesota and North Dakota from August 3rd to August 5th, bringing their famous lobster rolls to untapped markets.

Chris Papp joined the CML family in 2018 and now covers territories across the southeast with 2 restaurant locations and 4 food trucks. He is one of several CML food trucks conducting a summer tour to expand our reach to new markets this summer.

Jim Tselikis, co-founder of CML shared, "We are passionate about bringing the authentic taste of Maine to every location we visit. It has been great to see such a positive response from our fans across the Midwest. Our upcoming summer tour stops are an opportunity for us to continue to build local consumer awareness and influence our growth strategy, including our plans to launch in Kansas City and Columbia this week." See the article here.

The tour will begin in Minneapolis, MN on August 3rd, and will stop in Minnesota and North Dakota. The full tour schedule:

Saturday, August 3rd

Modist Brewing Company

12:00pm – 8:00pm

505 N 3rd St.

Minneapolis, MN 56401

Sunday, August 4th

22 Northmen Brewing Company

12:00pm – 6:00pm

6693 Count Rd 34 NW

Alexandria, MN 56308

Monday, August 5th

Junkyard Brewing West Fargo

2:00pm – 9:00pm

409 Sheyenne St.

West Fargo, ND 58078

About Cousins Maine Lobster

Founded in 2012 by cousins and Mainers, Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, Cousins Maine Lobster began with a food truck and a shared vision to extend the highest-quality lobster to the lobster-starved masses by making it affordable and accessible. After appearing on Shark Tank a few months later, Jim & Sabin partnered with Barbara Corcoran and began franchising, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring Maine lobster to cities nationwide. For more information visit Cousins Maine Lobster or contact;

Lindsay Herberger

(740) 255-7065

[email protected]

Disclaimer: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster