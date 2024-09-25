Cousins Maine Lobster Heads to Montana, Seeking Fans and Franchisees!

The tour will be led by the company Salt Lake City team and will feature a mouthwatering menu including their world-famous wild-caught Maine lobster rolls, the savory lobster grilled cheese, creamy chowder, and delicious whoopie pies.

"We're thrilled to bring our iconic lobster back to Montana after visiting the market earlier this year," said Jim Tselikis, co-founder of Cousins Maine Lobster. "This tour is a celebration of our passion for lobster and our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience wherever we go. Our road tours present an excellent opportunity to connect with local entrepreneurs interested in driving growth in partnership with an incredible family-owned brand. We can't wait to share our love for lobster with the wonderful people of Montana." Those interested in learning more may visit Cousins Maine Lobster or contact Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected].

To find out when the tour will be stopping near you, check out the full schedule of dates and locations below.

Tuesday, October 1st

Bozeman Brewing Co.

12 PM – 8 PM

504 N. Broadway Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715

Wednesday, October 2nd

Butte Ace Hardware

12 PM – 7 PM

2607 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 5970

Thursday, October 3rd

Odd Pitch Brewing

12 PM – 8 PM

1200 W. Kent Suite 103, Missoula, MT 59801

Friday, October 4th

Big Sky Brewing

12 PM - 8:30 PM

5417 Trumpeter Way, Missoula MT 59808

Saturday, October 5th

Copper Furrow Brewing

12 PM – 9 PM

2801 N Roberts St, Helena, MT 59601

Sunday, October 6th

Annies Tap House

12 PM – 8 PM

112 Central Ave Great Falls, MT 59401

Monday, October 7th

Classic 50's Casino

12 PM – 10 PM

1810 14th St. SW, Great Falls, MT 59404

Tuesday, October 8th

Thirsty Street Brewing Co

12 PM – 8 PM

2123 1st Ave N, Billings, MT 59101

Disclaimer: This information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until the FDD has been registered in your state.

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster