Cousins Maine Lobster Heads to Montana, Seeking Fans and Franchisees!

News provided by

Cousins Maine Lobster

Sep 25, 2024, 10:58 ET

MISSOULA, Mont., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, the beloved food truck phenomenon that has redefined the food truck industry across the nation, is excited to announce its Fall Road Tour starting October 1st, bringing the taste of Maine to Montana. Cousins Maine Lobster will be making stops throughout the state including Bozeman, Missoula, Butte, Helena, and Billings.

The tour will be led by the company Salt Lake City team and will feature a mouthwatering menu including their world-famous wild-caught Maine lobster rolls, the savory lobster grilled cheese, creamy chowder, and delicious whoopie pies.

"We're thrilled to bring our iconic lobster back to Montana after visiting the market earlier this year," said Jim Tselikis, co-founder of Cousins Maine Lobster. "This tour is a celebration of our passion for lobster and our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience wherever we go. Our road tours present an excellent opportunity to connect with local entrepreneurs interested in driving growth in partnership with an incredible family-owned brand. We can't wait to share our love for lobster with the wonderful people of Montana." Those interested in learning more may visit Cousins Maine Lobster or contact Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected].

To find out when the tour will be stopping near you, check out the full schedule of dates and locations below.

Tuesday, October 1st
Bozeman Brewing Co.
12 PM8 PM
504 N. Broadway Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715

Wednesday, October 2nd
Butte Ace Hardware
12 PM7 PM
2607 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 5970

Thursday, October 3rd
Odd Pitch Brewing
12 PM8 PM
1200 W. Kent Suite 103, Missoula, MT 59801

Friday, October 4th
Big Sky Brewing
12 PM - 8:30 PM
5417 Trumpeter Way, Missoula MT 59808

Saturday, October 5th
Copper Furrow Brewing
12 PM9 PM
2801 N Roberts St, Helena, MT 59601

Sunday, October 6th
Annies Tap House
12 PM8 PM
112 Central Ave Great Falls, MT 59401

Monday, October 7th
Classic 50's Casino
12 PM10 PM
1810 14th St. SW, Great Falls, MT 59404

Tuesday, October 8th
Thirsty Street Brewing Co
12 PM8 PM
2123 1st Ave N, Billings, MT 59101

Disclaimer: This information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until the FDD has been registered in your state.

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster

