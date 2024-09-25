Cousins Maine Lobster Hits the Road: Food Truck Tour Comes to Nebraska in Search of New Franchisees!

This tour is part of Cousins Maine Lobster's initiative to enhance brand recognition and explore market potential, a strategy that has already garnered enthusiastic responses across various cities since it started these tours in early 2023. Local seafood fans have shown incredible support, fostering strong partnerships with local venues and significantly boosting our social media engagement.

"This tour is not just about sharing our passion for Maine lobster," said co-founder Jim Tselikis. "We're also excited to connect with individuals in Nebraska who are eager to join our growing family of franchisees. Our success is built on community and quality, and we can't wait to share our story with potential partners. We provide comprehensive training, ongoing support, and a proven business model that allows our franchisees to thrive in their local markets. Franchising with us means becoming part of our family." Those interested in learning more may visit Cousins Maine Lobster or contact Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected].

Nebraskans and seafood lovers alike get ready to enjoy their mouthwatering Maine lobster rolls, lobster grilled cheese, chowder, and whoopie pies. For those interested in catching the tour at a stop near them, a complete schedule of dates and locations is provided below.

Wednesday, October 2nd

Menards

11 AM – 8 PM

8900 Andermatt Drive, Lincoln, NE 68526

Thursday, October 3rd

Gateway Mall

11 AM – 8 PM

6100 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68505

Friday, October 4th

Menards

11 AM – 8 PM

750 N. 205th Street, Elkhorn, NE 68022

Saturday, October 5th

Pint Nine Brewing CO

12-9pm

10411 Portal Road #104, La Vista, NE 68128

Sunday, October 6th

Full Fledged Brewing CO

12 PM – 8 PM

40 Arena Way Suite 2, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Disclaimer: This information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until the FDD has been registered in your state.

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster