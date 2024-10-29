Cousins Maine Lobster Illinois Celebrates Grand Opening of 4th Truck, Festivities Planned Across Northern IL

Cousins Maine Lobster's Head of Development, Angela Coppler, shared, "We are grateful for our incredible partnership with the Shahul family. They opened 8 new units over the past year and did so by building an excellent Operations team that has focused on delivering outstanding guest experiences, every truck, every visit! They invest in developing strong leaders and provide significant growth opportunities for their teams. They've also built great partnerships with 3rd party venues across Northern Illinois and continue to look for new ways to reach this vast community of seafood lovers. They are an inspiring example of how entrepreneurs can invest, launch, and grow a meaningful business in the food truck industry."

In celebration of the expansion, all four Cousins Maine Lobster Illinois trucks will be hosting events this Saturday, November 2nd, across Oakbrook, Cary, Naperville, Rockford, and New Lenox, IL. Yunus Shahul shared, "We are excited to bring our delicious Maine lobster to even more seafood lovers in the region, building on the warm reception we've received from guests who have visited our trucks in Northern Illinois and the Chicagoland area. We're grateful to our brand fans and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to engage with and serve so many wonderful local communities and venue partners. We look forward to seeing our loyal customers and meeting new brand fans at our upcoming events."

The local community is invited to visit the trucks at the following venues this Saturday:

Rockford - Urban Forest Craft Brewing

Saturday, November 2nd

12pm – 8pm

6551 E. Riverside Blvd., Suite #112

Rockford, IL 61114

Naperville – Solemn Oath Brewery

Saturday, November 2nd

3pm – 7pm

1661 Quincy Ave., #179

Naperville, IL 60540

Cary – Spirit Water Brewery

Saturday, November 2nd

12pm – 8pm

3300 Three Oaks Rd.

Cary, IL 60013

New Lenox – Hickory Creek Brewing

Saturday, November 2nd

12pm – 8pm

1333 S Schoolhouse Rd.

New Lenox, IL 60451

Oakbrook Terrace – The Home Depot

Saturday, November 2nd

11am – 2pm

17w734 W 22nd St.

Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

More events for this weekend can be found on: Chicago, IL Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking new franchisees nationwide. More franchising information can be found here https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/.

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

For more information, please contact: Lindsey Herberger: [email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster