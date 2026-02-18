Cousins Maine Lobster Launches First Permanent Food Truck in South Carolina with Columbia Opening

Blosser and Cobb bring a strong background in multi-unit operations, team leadership, and customer-focused businesses. Their decision to partner with Cousins Maine Lobster was driven by the brand's proven mobile model, premium product quality, and strong franchisee support system. As Columbia continues to grow as a hub for dining, events, and community gatherings, the duo sees a significant opportunity to build a loyal following across the region.

"We're most excited for that first-bite moment," said Cobb and Blosser. "Seeing an authentic Maine lobster roll served in the heart of South Carolina is something really special. From the energy of the truck to the smell of the toasted New England rolls, we want guests to feel transported to the Maine coast. Cousins Maine Lobster isn't just a brand - it's a standard, and that commitment to quality and sustainability is something we've experienced firsthand. From training in Maine and seeing how the lobsters are caught to finally bringing the truck to Columbia, this journey has been incredibly rewarding, and we're proud to share it with the community."

The Columbia truck will serve CML's signature menu, including chilled Maine lobster rolls with a light touch of mayo on a New England-style roll, warm butter lobster rolls, lobster tacos, lobster grilled cheese, and classic whoopie pies—bringing the brand's celebrated "trap-to-truck" experience directly to local neighborhoods.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dave and Matt into the Cousins Maine Lobster family and to establish our first permanent presence in South Carolina," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "Columbia is a fantastic market for our brand, and Dave and Matt's leadership, operational strength, and passion for building community make them ideal partners as we grow across the Southeast."

The Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will celebrate its official Columbia debut with a two-day grand opening event, kicking off Friday, February 27, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Finlay Fridays – Live in the Park (930 Laurel Street) with live music in the evening and continuing Saturday, February 28, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm at Battle at BullStreet in Segra Park (1640 Freed Street). Saturday's event aligns with one of college baseball's most exciting rivalry matchups as Clemson University faces the University of South Carolina, creating an electric atmosphere for fans to enjoy authentic Maine lobster. The community is invited to join the celebration, enjoy authentic Maine lobster, and help welcome this exciting new addition to the local food scene. For more information on our Columbia food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster Columbia .

As one of the fastest-growing seafood concepts in the U.S., Cousins Maine Lobster continues to expand its national footprint through both food trucks and brick-and-mortar locations. The brand is actively seeking qualified owner-operators interested in bringing high-quality seafood to their communities through a flexible, scalable business model.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise .

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank, where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com .

