Cousins Maine Lobster Launching In Kansas City, Serving Topeka, KS To Columbia, MO

In early 2023, Cousins Maine Lobster began conducting a series of roadshows to build brand awareness and gauge market potential. Throughout their visits, CML has received an overwhelmingly positive response from local seafood fans, attracting large crowds, building strong partnerships with local venues, and creating a loyal fan base and following on social media.

Angela Coppler, CML's Head of Development, shared, "We're thrilled to be bringing our wild-caught Maine lobster to the BBQ capital of the world. We're fortunate to have the ability to leverage our food trucks to explore new markets. We've seen a tremendous response and growing fan base as we've conducted tours across Kansas, Missouri, and the Midwest over the past year. These tests have informed our growth strategy, including our launch in Kansas City. We are also continuing to talk with potential franchise partners for St. Louis and other Midwest markets for future expansion."

CML invites the community to join them as they celebrate with an official ribbon cutting and launch party at Cinder Block Brewery, in North Kansas City, MO chosen for its delicious brews and family-friendly atmosphere. Lobster fans will also be able to win shirts, hats, menu items, and other great prizes at the event.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Kansas City Launch Celebration

Saturday, July 20th, 2024

11:00 – 5:00 PM

Cinder Block Brewery

110 E 18th Ave.

North Kansas City, MO 64116

More information on upcoming events can be found on the CML Chicago Facebook page.

Kansas City Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster has food trucks and restaurants across the U.S., and they are currently seeking new franchise partners across the Midwest. Find more information on franchise opportunities here: https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/

DISCLAIMER: This information is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) registered with applicable state authorities.

For more information, contact:

Jake Conley

[email protected]

207-387-2707

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster