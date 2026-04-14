Cousins Maine Lobster Makes St. Louis Debut, Continuing Nationwide Expansion

Grand Opening Celebration Set for April 25 at 2nd Shift Brewing

ST. LOUIS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry leading fast casual lobster roll brand known for bringing authentic Maine lobster directly to communities nationwide, is excited to announce its highly anticipated debut in the St. Louis market. The brand's newest food truck will officially launch on Saturday, April 25, with a grand opening celebration at 2nd Shift Brewing (1601 Sublette Ave #2, St. Louis, MO 63110) from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

St. Louis gets a warm welcome to Maine with Cousins Maine Lobster's iconic lobster rolls, delicious lobster tail and crispy tots stealing the spotlight at our grand opening celebration.

Leading the expansion into St. Louis are franchisees Sam and Tommy Ramadan, a father-son duo bringing decades of entrepreneurial experience and a deep-rooted passion for hospitality and community engagement. The opening will also be celebrated with Cousins Maine Lobster co-founder Jim Tselikis, who will be on-site to welcome customers and mark this exciting milestone for the brand.

Sam Ramadan is a seasoned entrepreneur with nearly 40 years of experience across retail, restaurants, hospitality, and real estate. He is known for his hands-on leadership style and strong local connections. Joining him is his son, Tommy Ramadan, who has grown within the family business and brings a strong background in both retail and restaurant operations. Tommy adds a fresh perspective and operational expertise to the partnership. Also joining the business is Sam's son, Tarik Ramadan, who will serve as the day-to-day operator, bringing a hands-on leadership approach and ensuring a best-in-class customer experience in the St. Louis market. Together, the Ramadans are launching a true family-run business, combining experience, passion, and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

"From the moment we experienced Cousins Maine Lobster, we were hooked—not just on the food, but on the energy and connection it creates," said the Ramadan family. "Every visit felt like a special occasion, and seeing the excitement and satisfaction on people's faces made a lasting impression. Traveling to Maine and witnessing the process firsthand gave us an even deeper appreciation for the quality and care behind every roll. What truly stood out, though, was the culture. This isn't just a business, it's a lifestyle rooted in authenticity, passion, and a genuine family atmosphere. We're incredibly proud to bring that experience to St. Louis."

The St. Louis launch represents continued national growth for Cousins Maine Lobster, which has built a loyal following by delivering premium, wild-caught Maine lobster through its signature fleet of food trucks and brick-and-mortar locations. Customers can expect fan favorites like the Maine Roll (served chilled with a touch of mayo), the Connecticut Roll (served warm with butter and lemon), lobster tacos, lobster grilled cheese, and more.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sam, Tommy, and Tarik to the Cousins Maine Lobster family and to officially bring our brand to St. Louis," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "Their experience, passion for hospitality, and commitment to community make them the perfect partners to introduce our authentic Maine lobster experience to this market."

For more information on the Cousins Maine Lobster St. Louis food truck schedule and upcoming events, visit their official Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster St. Louis. Download our mobile app to order ahead, gain loyalty rewards, and keep track of our schedule CML Mobile App.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank, where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com.

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

CONTACT: Lindsay Herberger

Cousins Maine Lobster

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster