Cousins Maine Lobster New Franchisee Driving Growth Across West Texas, Announces Grand Opening in Lubbock, TX

Chris is a long-time, award winning, franchise operator and owner with experience in both Sonic and Slim Chickens. Chris and Gary currently own and operate 6 Slim Chickens units across the Lubbock metro area. Gary sits on the Executive team of Lubbock based GRACO Real Estate Development. GRACO, now in its 45th year, is a full service commercial real estate company known for their leadership in developing new commercial real estate, as well as brokerage, leasing, construction, and property management. The team is opening their first unit within just four months of signing with CML.

Native to the area, Gary and Chris are planning to launch their first food truck in the Lubbock metro area and will service all West Texas and Northwest Oklahoma, including the key markets of Amarillo, Midland, Odessa, Wichita, and San Angelo. The Grand Opening of their first truck will take place at the West End Shopping Center in Lubbock, TX, this Saturday, October 26th.

Angela Coppler, Head of Development for Cousins Maine Lobster, shared, "After six years of operating in Texas, we are thrilled to announce our expansion into West Texas in partnership with Chris Wilson and Gary Andrews. With brand fans across the state, we are excited to bring CML to the region in partnership with two outstanding local owners. Chris and Gary bring a wealth of experience to the brand and are known for their operational excellence and strong development acumen. We can't wait for them to bring the world's best lobster to more seafood lovers across the region."

Chris Wilson shared, " As a lifelong restaurant operator, I know an amazing brand when I see it. My first exposure to Cousins Maine Lobster was seeing a line down the block of people excited and eager to try it. We could not be prouder to have become a part of the CML family and bring this incredible product and experience to our West Texas community."

The local community is invited to attend the grand opening celebration at West End Shopping in Lubbock, TX. Cousins Maine Lobster will also have a prize wheel set up for customers to win CML apparel, free select menu items, and other fun prizes.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Lubbock, TX Grand Opening Celebration

10am – 10 pm

West End Shopping Center - Bed Bath and Beyond Parking Lot

2624 W Loop 289 Acc Rd, Lubbock, TX 79407

Lubbock, TX - Cousins Maine Lobster Facebook Page

